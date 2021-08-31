Logo
Best Buy Rides Into Electric Transportation Industry with E-Bikes, Scooters, Mopeds and More

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Getting from here to there just got a whole lot easier with our new lineup of electric transportation products now available on BestBuy.com and coming to select Best Buy stores this October.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005178/en/

BBY_Active_Equip_v2.jpg

Best Buy launches e-transportation category online and in select stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

The selection includes e-bikes, scooters, mopeds and accessories from some of the best names in the industry, like Unagi, Bird, Segway-Ninebot, SUPER73, SWFT and more. And together, Best Buy and these transportation innovators are helping customers cruise into a new era of commuting.

These new products are launching just in time for the Best+Buy+Labor+Day+Sale, which starts Sept. 3 with hundreds of deals on TVs, appliances, cellphones, fitness products and more. During the sale, customers can also save up to $300 on select e-transportation products.

“There’s been incredible innovation in the e-transportation space, and we know more customers are looking for ways to efficiently and sustainably commute,” said Frank Bedo, senior vice president at Best Buy. “As we grow this selection, we look forward to helping customers find the right products to fit their needs and supporting them as they hit the road safely.”

For select electric bikes, Geek Squad can safely assemble and help customers fine-tune their bikes, at the convenience of the customer’s own home, for $99.99. Those services include adjusting brakes, seat height and handlebars.

The collection of e-transportation will include products from:

  • Unagi: Redefining urban, local travel with its uniquely designed lightweight and compact scooters, Unagi makes it easier, cheaper and more fun for people to get from point A to point B, while balancing weight, range, speed, and rideability. Their All-Access subscription and ownership models allow riders to always have a scooter when they need it, helping scale more sustainable local transportation options.
  • Bird: On a mission to bring eco-friendly mobility to everyone, Bird designs its products with performance and sustainability in mind.Its electric scooters and bikes turn everyday commutes into fun adventures while providing an alternative to carbon-heavy, short-distance gas-powered car trips.
  • Segway-Ninebot: Specializing in intelligent short-distance transportation and service bots, Segway-Ninebot strives to provide high-quality, safe and reliable products. Its lineup of e-transportation is bringing the industry to the future with mopeds, scooters, dirt bikes and more.
  • SUPER73: An American lifestyle brand that inspires and creates adventure by fusing motorcycle heritage with youth culture, SUPER73 emphasizes thoughtful design, responsible manufacturing techniques and local community engagement with its selection of electric motorbikes.
  • SWFT: With a passion for innovation, SWFT provides solutions for short-distance e-mobility through its e-bikes, e-moped and more. It handles every step of production to ensure quality and safety at every turn.

Customers can speed over to select Best Buy stores in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico; San Francisco; Seattle; and Tampa, Florida, starting this October. Visit BestBuy.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005178r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005178/en/

