Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that management will be participating at the following upcoming investor conferences.
Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Technology Conference
Presentation: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:10pm PT
Piper Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 8:00am PT
Jefferies Virtual Software Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:30am PT
Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com.
About Bill.com
Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information visit www.bill.com.
