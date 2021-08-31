Sleep Number Introduces My Sleep Health, Latest 360® Smart Bed Advancement to Improve Sleep Health in a Personalized, Data-Driven Way

%3Cb%3ESleep+Number+Corporation%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: SNBR), an innovation leader in sleep health, science and research, announces My Sleep Health, the newest Sleep+Number+360%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+smart+bed feature to advance the company’s purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. This new technology feature delivers a weekly view into one’s sleep health trends with actionable and personalized recommendations based on sleep duration, efficiency and timing, three factors that contribute to quality sleep. My Sleep Health’s data-driven insights – along with the brand’s other features, such as effortless adjustability, temperature balancing sleep surface, Circadian Rhythm Insights, nighttime Heart Rate Variability, My Daytime Alertness and monthly HealthIQ™ Wellness Reports – will help individuals achieve the proven quality sleep they need to support their health.

Quality sleep is the foundation of good sleep health and is associated with overall health and wellbeing. All Sleep Number 360 smart beds are innovated using the six scientific factors proven by Dr. Dan Buysse, Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh, to provide quality sleep: Regularity, Satisfaction, Alertness, Timing, Duration and Efficiency. My Sleep Health’s weekly, rolling view of sleep health trends, updated daily, delivers the actionable insights and recommendations needed to help improve overall sleep health and wellbeing.

Duration: The foundation of sleep quality. This measure shows how long sleepers slept and indicates how well they’re meeting their sleep goal, which is ideally between seven and nine hours of sleep each night to maximize physical and cognitive recovery.

The foundation of sleep quality. This measure shows how long sleepers slept and indicates how well they’re meeting their sleep goal, which is ideally between seven and nine hours of sleep each night to maximize physical and cognitive recovery. Efficiency: Restful sleep is the most restorative. This measure shows how well sleepers slept, or how restful or restless one’s sleep is each night.

Restful sleep is the most restorative. This measure shows how well sleepers slept, or how restful or restless one’s sleep is each night. Timing: A consistent sleep schedule can improve sleep quality. This measure shows when sleepers slept, or the consistency in one’s sleep schedule, night after night, to guide sleepers to a consistent routine.

“Quality sleep is essential for good sleep health and a major contributor to overall health. Combined with the effortless adjustability of the 360 smart bed, My Sleep Health supports sleepers in getting the quality sleep they need to feel their best,” said Annie Bloomquist, Chief Innovation Officer, Sleep Number. “By helping people understand the important impacts of duration, efficiency and timing – all of which were proven by Dr. Buysse to dramatically affect sleep quality – we are empowering our sleepers to improve their sleep.”

My Sleep Health is an important addition to achieving quality sleep, especially in the face of changing seasons and routines. Change in routine can affect the way people perceive their sleep, making them feel as though they’re less rested, as evidenced by surveys about sleep within the general population that indicate 58% of individuals are sleeping less. This is in stark contrast to Sleep Number’s own 360 smart bed data, which showed that its sleepers are sleeping better in terms of quantity and quality. Since the pandemic began, Sleep Number sleepers have gained an average of 12 total minutes of sleep each night and an average of 11 minutes of restful sleep per night. This may indicate that the general population is likely sleeping more than they think but are lacking the tools – like a 360 smart bed – to fully understand their sleep quality. Additionally, Sleep Number found that sleepers who used its Circadian Rhythm Insights feature – which helps individuals maximize their sleep schedule to align with their ideal circadian rhythm – saw a 35-minute improvement to their bedtime and wake time consistency.

The award-winning 360 smart bed and proprietary SleepIQ® technology measures average heart rate, breath rate, and sleep data while automatically sensing and effortlessly responding to sleepers throughout the night. The data informs the many features reported by SleepIQ, including My Sleep Health, Circadian Rhythm Insights, nighttime Heart Rate Variability and more. Each of these features is affecting sleep in a positive way: SleepIQ sleepers who average more than 7.5 hours of restful sleep see higher average nighttime heart rate variability, which supports higher energy, good recovery, enhanced cognitive performance and a better balance between heart and mind.

Sleep Number has leveraged and learned from over 11 billion hours of sleep data gathered from over 1.4 billion sleep sessions, generating comprehensive, longitudinal data at scale. SleepIQ technology is embedded into every 360 smart bed and automatically collects and analyzes billions of real-world data points.

My Sleep Health is now available for all 360® smart bed and SleepIQ® technology sleepers via an over-the-air update. For more information about our sleep science, visit www.sleepnumber.com%2Fscience.

About Sleep Number

Individuality is the foundation of Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 5,000 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. We have improved over 13 million lives and are positively impacting society’s wellbeing through higher quality sleep.

Our award-winning 360® smart beds are informed by science. They learn from over one billion sleep sessions of highly-accurate, real world sleep data – the cumulation of over 11 billion hours’ worth – to automatically adjust to each sleeper and provide effortless comfort and proven quality sleep. Our 360® smart beds deliver individualized sleep health reports and insights, including a daily SleepIQ® score, and are helping to advance meaningful sleep health solutions by applying sleep science and research.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our approximately 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor+relations sites.

