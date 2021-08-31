Tide and the NFL Inspire Fans to Make a Positive Impact and #TurnToCold

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tide and the NFL Inspire Fans to Make a Positive Impact and #TurnToCold

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tide®, America’s #1 laundry detergent brand, announced today that it is joining forces with another iconic brand – the National Football League (NFL) – to motivate fans to turn the dial from hot to cold and make a positive impact on the planet. This football season, the two organizations are partnering to educate consumers on the benefits of switching to cold water washing with Tide to not only provide a great clean, but also to help the environment and save money.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005224/en/

Tide_Cold_Water.jpg

Tide® announced that it is joining forces with the National Football League (NFL) to motivate fans to turn the dial from hot to cold and make a positive impact on the planet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Behavior change on this scale requires significant investment in education and industry collaboration, which is why Tide asked a longstanding partner with a high bar for superior laundry cleaning performance, the NFL, to join our mission to turn to cold water washing,” said Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at Procter & Gamble. When two big brands come together to be a force for good, the potential positive impact is huge. We’re excited to join forces again with the NFL this season and inspire one of America’s largest fan bases to turn to energy-saving cold water cleaning that’s not only good for clothes, it’s better for the planet.” The partnership is the next chapter in Tide’s 2030+Ambition to increase U.S. loads washed in cold to three in four, as a part of its mission to make cold water washing the standard for all Americans.

Small Change, Big Impact

With a simple turn of the dial, every household that switches to cold will save 90% energy in the wash cycle and up to $150 in energy bills*, while extending the life of their clothes – a touchdown for every American. Together with the NFL’s reach of 80 million households of NFL fans (over half of U.S. households), the potential cumulative impact of turning to cold is significant. If NFL fans turn to cold, that would result in 16 billion loads of laundry washed on cold per year – a reduction of 5.6 million metric tons (MT) of GHG emissions and equal to removing more than one million cars from the road for a year.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Tide and are impressed with their creativity and inspiration behind the #TurnToCold program,” said Tim Ellis, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for the National Football League. “After seeing the incredible influence that two big brands can have when they join forces for good, we are excited to collaborate with Tide on this program and further utilize our NFL platform to motivate our passionate fan base to support a small change that can make a massive impact on our environment.”

If the NFL Can Trust A Clean on Cold, So Can Consumers

With all the sweat, grass and mud stains that come with the game, washing an NFL jersey on cold is also the ultimate stress test to show how Tide not only delivers a superior clean on cold, but saves consumers money and energy at the same time.

  • Tide works better when washing in cold water than the average bargain brand of detergent in hot**. Tide’s newest detergent, Tide+Hygienic+Clean+Heavy+Duty+10x, is formulated with 50% more cleaning power*** and a deeper cleaning technology that gets between fibers to effectively remove both visible and invisible dirt.

Tide Scientists worked with NFL Team Equipment Managers to optimize formulas and settings, to ensure Tide would meet their high standard. Once they saw the results, they pledged to switch. Starting with 15 teams committed to make the change, the NFL aims to move over 1 million pounds of laundry to cold with Tide per year, while inspiring more teams and fans to join in and make the change. That’s more laundry than a person does in their entire lifetime!

Fan Favorite NFL Players Encourage Fans to Turn the Dial

To kick off the partnership and rally fans to join the movement, NFL teams and players will advocate for the switch through a series of cold-inspired marketing and consumer activations:

  • Introducing the Tide Cold Washer, the first-ever talking washing machine that reminds consumers to wash in cold. The machines will be released as a limited-edition NFL team branded series and will be customized with fan favorite players’ voices from 10 teams. The Washer is designed to turn up the fun and make the cold setting a fan’s favorite wash. Starting on August 31, fans can enter to win one on Tide.com!
  • To celebrate their pledge to turn to cold and rally more fans to join, committed NFL teams will show support in various ways such as taking to social to share their customized washing machines, blue logos, and even turning their stadium lights blue for this season’s games!
  • Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Matt Ryan, aka Matty Ice, will join Tide’s Cold Caller crew alongside ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Ice-T in a series of TV spots to share the benefits of turning to cold.

For more information about the campaign and for a chance to win, visit Tide.com.

*Annually when using a non-HE machine and switching all loads from hot to cold water, based on average electricity rate of (US,13.3c/kWh) and 8 loads per week
**Tide Power Pods in cold vs. leading baking soda 2-in-1 Pak in hot
***vs. Tide Original liquid

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005224r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005224/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment