T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Fall Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Wellness Tech

5G is powering new innovations that help us live healthier lives. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has kicked off its Fall 2021 T-Mobile+Accelerator Wellness Technology Program. For the next few months, the following handpicked startups will work directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build the next big thing in 5G technologies that promote wellness and improve quality of life. These participants are building breakthrough innovations in personal health wearables and applications, from smart glasses for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals, to fitness devices and smart apparel that enhance athletic performance.

Participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Fall 2021 program include:

formsense (San Diego, CA). Building the next generation of wearable technologies to keep people healthy, active and injury-free. With proprietary sensors, on-board artificial intelligence and ubiquitous connectivity to the cloud, formsense’s machine-washable smart apparel delivers the first-ever volumetric assessment of biomechanics form in real-time to elevate performance, prevent injuries and improve rehab outcomes for sport, health and fitness applications. formsense technology has been in use by over 25 partners including professional sports teams, university research centers, healthcare providers, and fitness and apparel brands worldwide. (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.formsense.com)

Building the next generation of wearable technologies to keep people healthy, active and injury-free. With proprietary sensors, on-board artificial intelligence and ubiquitous connectivity to the cloud, formsense’s machine-washable smart apparel delivers the first-ever volumetric assessment of biomechanics form in real-time to elevate performance, prevent injuries and improve rehab outcomes for sport, health and fitness applications. formsense technology has been in use by over 25 partners including professional sports teams, university research centers, healthcare providers, and fitness and apparel brands worldwide. (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.formsense.com) OLIVER (Barcelona, Spain). Developer of a football-focused platform designed to prevent injury. The company’s platform tracks information about kick power, dribbling sprints, speed, acceleration, distance covered, calories burnt, fatigue index and total session, enabling football players to get clear statistics on their performance. (https%3A%2F%2Ftryoliver.com)

Developer of a football-focused platform designed to prevent injury. The company’s platform tracks information about kick power, dribbling sprints, speed, acceleration, distance covered, calories burnt, fatigue index and total session, enabling football players to get clear statistics on their performance. (https%3A%2F%2Ftryoliver.com) Shot+Scope (Edinburgh, UK). A leading manufacturer of golf improvement technology provides wearable, global positioning, laser and shot tracking devices designed to aid decision making and improve golf performance. On average golfers of all abilities experience an improvement of 2.7 shots in fewer than 25 rounds of golf using Shot Scope. (https%3A%2F%2Fshotscope.com%2Fus)

A leading manufacturer of golf improvement technology provides wearable, global positioning, laser and shot tracking devices designed to aid decision making and improve golf performance. On average golfers of all abilities experience an improvement of 2.7 shots in fewer than 25 rounds of golf using Shot Scope. (https%3A%2F%2Fshotscope.com%2Fus) SignGlasses (Orem, Utah). An innovative solution for the communication barriers that Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals face on a day-to-day basis. With SignGlasses they now have access to a live, highly qualified Sign Language interpreter relayed to a pair of smart glasses, all at a moment’s notice. (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signglasses.com)

An innovative solution for the communication barriers that Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals face on a day-to-day basis. With SignGlasses they now have access to a live, highly qualified Sign Language interpreter relayed to a pair of smart glasses, all at a moment’s notice. (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.signglasses.com) Somatix (New York, NY). A cutting-edge wearable artificial intelligence-powered remote patient monitoring platform. Using patented gesture detection algorithms, Somatix’s technology can provide detailed and actionable insights, alerts, and analytics from wearables, including fluid intake and risk for dehydration, falling, medication intake, sleep analytics, smoking, activity trending, and activities of daily living. The cloud-based platform consists of Somatix’s own smartband (also works on commercial off-the-shelf smartbands and smartwatches), mobile apps (both Android and iOS devices) and a cloud-based dashboard for providers. (https%3A%2F%2Fsomatix.com)

A cutting-edge wearable artificial intelligence-powered remote patient monitoring platform. Using patented gesture detection algorithms, Somatix’s technology can provide detailed and actionable insights, alerts, and analytics from wearables, including fluid intake and risk for dehydration, falling, medication intake, sleep analytics, smoking, activity trending, and activities of daily living. The cloud-based platform consists of Somatix’s own smartband (also works on commercial off-the-shelf smartbands and smartwatches), mobile apps (both Android and iOS devices) and a cloud-based dashboard for providers. (https%3A%2F%2Fsomatix.com) TRIPP (Los Angeles, CA). A research-backed digital wellness platform for personal transformation. Through immersive experiences that harness the power of XR technology and best-in-class content, TRIPP takes you on a journey to connect with yourself and explore new possibilities for healing, insight, relation, focus and wonder. (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripp.com)

“Consumers are increasingly interested in new ways that technology can improve their well-being, whether it’s better performance on the sports field or deeper diagnostics to monitor a health concern,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. "With 5G we are beginning to see a vast array of new devices and services that give us better insight into our own health and can dramatically improve our quality of life.”

Companies participating in T-Mobile Accelerator will work directly with technology and business leaders at T-Mobile as they build, test and bring to market new products and services that unleash the potential of T-Mobile 5G. The fall program runs through early November 2021 and will culminate in a Demo Day where participants showcase their accomplishments.

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 75 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of over $96 million with 80% of the alumni companies still in business today.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people with nearly 2x more geographic coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else.

Amazing new 5G products and services are quickly being built, and they require a 5G network with capacity and broad reach, one that’s being built to support virtually all types of use cases and provide unprecedented reach. It’s called #5GForAll and only T-Mobile is building it. With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is fueling 5G innovation and building the 5G ecosystem with a number of initiatives. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. It operates the award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator and collaborates with Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. In addition, it operates the T-Mobile+Ventures investment fund and it is a co-founder of the 5G+Open+Innovation+Lab.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January to July 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA. Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards – USA%3A+5G+User+Experience+Report+July+2021 , based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 - June 13, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005637/en/