Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced that David Weigand, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following upcoming virtual events:

Event: Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Date: September 1, 2021

Event: 22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 8-9, 2021

Event: Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: September 14, 2021

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005183/en/