Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Announces New Shrink Visibility Offering to Combat an Increase in Theft Across Retail Enterprises

Johnson+Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that Sensormatic+Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, is streamlining its store shrink visibility offering globally to combat recent increases in shoplifting, internal theft and organized crime across retail enterprises.

This new offering combines RFID-enabled detection systems and Electronic Product Code (EPC) item-level data with Sensormatic IQ. Together these systems unify diverse data and insights through a new intelligent operating platform to drive improved shopper experiences and retail outcomes.

In-store shopping is recovering with increased consumer confidence1, but according to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are 965,000 open retail jobs, creating a challenging environment for retailers that makes theft and fraud easier.

“Sensormatic Solutions’ new offering helps retailers address the record levels of shrink and fraud, as they face a perfect storm of increased foot traffic and a labor shortage, along with continuing economic challenges and the anonymity of face coverings,” said Craig Szklany, Sensormatic Solutions VP of global solutions management & marketing.

As consumer expectations change and shoppers become more accustomed to the accessibility of online shopping and fulfilment options like buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), retailers can successfully navigate increasing in-store traffic by having the right merchandise in the right place at the right time offering unified commerce across all channels.

With inventory and shopper behavior insights from Sensormatic IQ helping retailers create positive interactions with consumers, they can now understand what, when and how specific items go missing in real-time with integrated shrink visibility offerings. These actionable insights provide a new perspective of loss events across the enterprise and allow retailers to target shrink mitigation efforts more precisely while still delivering a frictionless experience for shoppers.

“Retailers are battling with multiple data sets across their enterprises and are unable to get the insights needed to positively impact operations and their bottom line,” remarked Szklany. “Sensormatic Solutions’ shrink visibility offering, our RFID-enabled solutions and EPC item-level merchandise data combines shrink event intelligence with the AI computing capabilities of Sensormatic IQ to help retailers curate complex data sets and turn predictive insights into enterprise-wide shrink visibility that offers clear actionable outcomes.”

To power the necessary data insights for effective loss prevention, RFID is a critical part of anti-shoplifting exit solutions. Sensormatic has long been at the cutting edge of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), or systems and sensors designed to protect assets, with a portfolio of scalable and customizable shrink visibility offerings2 to meet the needs of store environments including Synergy solutions, concealed detection solutions, and surveillance zones. These solutions reveal item-level insights into stolen merchandise to help retailers react effectively to loss conditions.

Sensormatic Solution’s latest shrink visibility offering, the RFID Overhead 360°, developed in collaboration with Impinj®, a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, delivers storefront visibility performance with elegance and versatility to complement any store décor. The RFID Overhead 360° helps provide retailers with highly accurate item-level loss event visibility while reducing nuisance alarms and prioritizing real-time actionable alerts. When combined with TrueVUE shrink visibility analytics, retailers can gain an enhanced understanding of loss events at the storefront and help target shrink mitigation efforts more precisely.

Sensormatic Solutions is a vital component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies and innovations which leverage big data and AI to optimize healthy buildings. No matter where a retailer is on their own digital transformation journey, Sensormatic IQ provides the technology retailers need to digitize in-store engagements and enhance customer experiences.

To learn how retailers can take shrink management to the next level with Sensormatic Solutions, download the comprehensive Sensormatic+IQ+brochure.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls ( NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us %40johnsoncontrols+on+Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ – combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including unmatched insights into retail inventory, shopper behavior, and loss prevention and liability, and Retailer and third-party solutions with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive, data-driven outcomes and confidently move into the future. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic+Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube+channel.

