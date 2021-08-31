Logo
Nature's Sunshine Earns Employer of the Year Honors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Wins Silver and Bronze Awards in the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine, a leading natural health and wellness company, earned two Stevie® Awards for Great Employers®.

Natures_Sunshine_Logo.jpg

The company earned a Silver Stevie Award in the Health Products & Services category; and a Bronze Stevie Award in the Manufacturing category.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Nominations from organizations across 29 countries were submitted for consideration.

"It's an honor for Nature's Sunshine to earn two Stevie Awards for Great Employers," said Terrence Moorehead, Nature's Sunshine CEO. "Our dedicated employees and world-class consultants are the lifeblood of our company, and we are committed to supporting their continued growth and success - each and every day."

"These awards have special meaning for our company," said Tracee Comstock, Vice President of Human Resources at Nature's Sunshine. "Despite the pandemic, we successfully pivoted to keep our front-line manufacturing teams fully operational – meeting the needs of our customers at a time when health and wellness matters most."

"Our judges were impressed by all of the nominees who dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Earlier this year, Nature's Sunshine earned six Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including Gold Awards for Website Achievement and Achievement in Management – Health Products and Services; Silver Awards for Brand Renovation of the Year and Achievement in Organization Recovery; and Bronze Awards for Most Valuable Corporate (Pandemic) Response and Customer Service Team of the Year.

Complete details and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Nature's Sunshine
Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards
Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

For more information contact:
Alina Freeman
[email protected]
216-288-9751

favicon.png?sn=LA91086&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-earns-employer-of-the-year-honors-301365956.html

SOURCE Nature’s Sunshine Products

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA91086&Transmission_Id=202108310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA91086&DateId=20210831
