Harris Williams Advises SavATree on its Pending Sale to the Apax Funds

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising SavATree, a portfolio company of CI Capital Partners LLC (CI Capital), on its pending sale to funds advised by Apax (the Apax Funds). SavATree is a leading professional tree, shrub and lawn care provider. The transaction is being led by Brent+Spiller and Zach+Ledwith of the Harris Williams Consumer+Group and Brian+Lucas, Bryce+Walker and Sam Funkhouser of the firm’s Business+Services+Group.

“SavATree is a leader in the arboricultural services sector and is recognized for its dedication to superior customer service and commitment to the environment. SavATree has built a nationwide platform since its founding over 40 years ago, and we are excited to see SavATree continue to thrive in partnership with the Apax Funds,” said Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with the SavATree team and CI Capital, and this transaction marks yet another successful outcome for our clients in the residential and commercial services sector. We look forward to a bright future for SavATree in their next chapter,” added Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams.

SavATree was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bedford Hills, New York. SavATree is committed to an environmentally sensible approach to tree, shrub and lawn care services and has been caring for residential, commercial and government properties for over 40 years. The company services customers in 27 states through 58 locations.

CI Capital is a leading North American private equity investment firm dedicated to investing in middle market companies with over $2.4 billion of invested capital. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. Throughout its 28-year history, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 405 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value.

Apax is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of tech, services, healthcare and internet/consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies.

