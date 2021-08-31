Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Help Public Boost their Immunity for the Upcoming Flu Season as COVID-19 Pandemic Surges

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Help Public Boost their Immunity for the Upcoming Flu Season as COVID-19 Pandemic Surges

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Flu season is approaching and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as one of the best ways to stay healthy and minimize the strain on our national health systems. Albertsons Companies pharmacies (NYSE: ACI) are stocked and ready with both vaccines, including COVID-19 booster shots for select patients who are immunocompromised.

“Our pharmacy teams are dedicated to protecting the health of the communities we serve, and we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to COVID-19 and flu vaccines. We have administered more than 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date, and with flu season approaching, we are now offering flu shots as well,” said Omer Gajial, Albertsons Companies SVP of Pharmacy and Health. “Customers can now safely receive both vaccines via a single appointment or can also schedule them independently.”

No appointment is necessary to get vaccinated at an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy. COVID-19 vaccines as well as flu and other vaccines can be administered on a “walk-in” basis.

Flu vaccinations are available to children as young as 6 months of age, where allowed by state law. Currently, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to patients as young as 12 years old, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available for patients 18 and older. An adult must sign a consent and release form for minor patients receiving vaccinations. Customers who receive vaccinations at any Albertsons Cos. pharmacy receive access to a free digital vaccine record they can download and save to a digital device for their own use.

“According to CDC guidelines, it is still recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and an additional dose of mRNA vaccine is recommended for qualifying individuals who are immunocompromised,” said Erin Shaal, Albertsons Companies VP of Pharmacy Procurement, Specialty and Patient Care Services. “Your Albertsons Cos. pharmacists can help you determine which vaccines are best for you and staying up-to-date with recommended vaccines is the best tool we have to protect the individuals and communities we serve.”

The flu is a contagious disease that typically spreads in the U.S. between October and May through coughing, sneezing, and close contact. Flu strains vary and can affect people each year. The CDC currently recommends everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, get their annual flu vaccination to prevent getting the most common flu viruses, which can cause possible severe symptoms, flu-related complications, hospitalization, and even death.

According to a recent study by the University+of+Miami+Miller+School+of+Medicine, the influenza vaccine may provide additional protection against severe COVID-19 complications. Patients with COVID-19 who had received the flu shot were less likely to visit the ER, be admitted to the ICU, or have a stroke, sepsis, or deep vein thrombosis.

No appointment is necessary to get vaccinated at an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy. COVID-19 vaccines as well as flu and other vaccines can be administered on a “walk-in” basis at Albertsons Cos.’ 1,725 pharmacy locations, including those in Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs stores.

For customers who prefer to schedule vaccinations ahead of time, appointments are still available through the company’s online scheduler at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.albertsons.com%2Fpharmacy%2Fpharmacy-services%2Fimmunizations%2Fflu. Appointments can be scheduled over a two-week window.

For employers and other organizations wishing to help employees and patrons stay healthy this flu season, Albertsons Cos. pharmacists can conduct on-site vaccine clinics to ensure all employees have access to these immunizations. Contact your local Albertsons Cos. pharmacy for more information about setting up a vaccine clinic.

The flu shot is free with most insurance, so there is no co-payment unless required by the plan. Everyone who receives an immunization will also receive a coupon for 10% off their next grocery Albertsons Cos. purchase, up to $200 where permitted by law. Restrictions may apply.

Find more information at each of our banner sites below.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005653r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005653/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment