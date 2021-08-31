Logo
CyberArk Named a Leader in Identity-As-A-Service for Enterprise Report by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named a Leader in “The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Identity-As-A-Service+%28IDaaS%29+For+Enterprise%2C+Q3+2021.”1 CyberArk received the highest possible score in criteria such as product vision, innovation roadmap, user authentication, secure access, user experience and navigation, and reporting and compliance.

CyberArk+Workforce+Identity helps enterprises defend against attacks, drive operational efficiencies and improve compliance. CyberArk’s IDaaS for Enterprise offering leverages a comprehensive, risk-based approach to enable organizations to securely extend business applications and IT services to a distributed workforce and provide simple and secure access from any location, using any device.

The report notes, “CyberArk Workforce Identity (formerly Idaptive) offers well-designed authentication with endpoint MFA, passwordless options, strong user self-service capabilities, and the ability to sequence authentication factors in different ways. CyberArk’s IDaaS supports risk-based authentication (RBA) that uses event-driven APIs and gives admins the ability to adjust risk parameters (high/med/low). The solution gives admins the power to tailor contextual policies for groups and even specific high-risk users. The vendor received very high customer ratings for technical support and user experience.”

“The proliferation of cloud environments and mobile has greatly benefitted users and organizations; however, it’s also challenged security teams that need to ensure they can secure an increasingly porous perimeter while still enabling workforce productivity,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. “Key to securing this shift is a focus on identity. CyberArk delivers innovation across our entire Identity Security platform – and we believe the Leader recognition by Forrester is further validation that this strategy, drawing from our strong IDaaS offering, is resonating with enterprises everywhere.”

CyberArk Workforce Identity is a key pillar of the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform. Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk platform is differentiated by its security-first approach to delivering authentication, authorization, access and audit in an integrated, seamless manner — helping to ensure protection at every step in the Identity Security lifecycle with a frictionless user experience.

To download a complimentary version of “The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021” visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com%2FForrester-Wave-IDaaS.

1 – The Forrester Wave™: The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021 by Sean Ryan with Merritt Maxim, Elsa Pikulik and Peggy Dostie, August 31, 2021.

About CyberArk

CyberArk(NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005659r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005659/en/

