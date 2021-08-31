US WorldMeds Reaches Agreement With Walgreens To Make Immediately Available LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) In Pharmacies Across The Nation

Deal finalized as recent report notes drug overdose deaths surged 30% in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US WorldMeds, a Kentucky-based specialty pharmaceutical company, announced Walgreens will stock LUCEMYRA (lofexidine) tablets in Walgreens pharmacies across the U.S., effective September 1. LUCEMYRA is the only FDA-approved, non-opioid, non-addictive treatment for relief of multiple symptoms of opioid withdrawal in adults and requires a valid prescription to be dispensed.1 Eligible patients covered by commercial insurance will pay $0* for a LUCEMYRA prescription. Patients without insurance coverage for LUCEMYRA may be eligible to pay $300 for a LUCEMYRA prescription.

According to provisional data released in July by the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, a death toll jump of more than 21,000, or nearly 30%, far eclipsing the record set the prior year.2 More than 900,000 people have died of overdoses since the U.S. drug epidemic began in 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.3 Overdose deaths involving opioids have continued to drive the death toll, accounting for 69,710 overdose deaths in 2020, up from 50,963 in 2019.2

"LUCEMYRA offers hope for people who want to discontinue opioid use and struggle with the agonizing symptoms of opioid withdrawal," said P. Breckinridge Jones, Chief Executive Officer and founder of US WorldMeds. "US WorldMeds is committed to helping patients in need. We are extremely proud to be partnering with Walgreens, a premier national pharmacy retailer, in support of this vitally important issue."

LUCEMYRA® (lofexidine) – Important Safety Information

What is LUCEMYRA?

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly.

LUCEMYRA will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

Important Safety Information:

LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting.

When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA gradually, or your blood pressure could increase.

After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death.

Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects.

The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact US WorldMeds at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here to access the full U.S. Prescribing Information and Patient Information for LUCEMYRA.

About Opioid Withdrawal

Opioids lower norepinephrine, a brain chemical that supports vital functions like respiration and consciousness. With continued opioid use, the brain establishes a new equilibrium by increasing compensatory norepinephrine production in order to maintain normal functioning. When opioids are removed, or the dose is significantly reduced, the brain's increased norepinephrine levels are no longer offset by the presence of the opioids. This results in a norepinephrine surge that produces the acute and painful symptoms of withdrawal.

About US WorldMeds

USWM, LLC (US WorldMeds) is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, and markets unique healthcare products designed to improve the lives of patients with challenging conditions and unmet medical needs. US WorldMeds has built a branded product portfolio in the therapeutic areas of addiction medicine, malignant hyperthermia, and allergy. In May 2020, the company acquired commercial rights to Adamis' SYMJEPI products in the U.S. market. More information on US WorldMeds can be found at USWorldMeds.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens' purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

