Grammy-award Winning Artist Lecrae Partners With Experian North America to Talk About the Basics of Financial Health

Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Lecrae, has partnered with Experian North America, a leading information services company, to present, “Protect The Bag,” a six-part web series, that provides viewers with a blueprint for building a financial legacy.

The video series produced by Lecrae’s production company, 3 Strand Films, premieres Fall 2021, and guides audiences through the ins and outs of financial health. Through short sketches and the help of some high-profile special guests, Lecrae will break down the basics of financial literacy and credit education to help viewers understand how to balance their financial needs of today, with those of tomorrow.

“I am on a mission to spread the word on financial education because I wasn’t educated about money and didn’t know about budgeting,” Lecrae explained. “I didn’t know to think about the cost of things or what to pay off first because I just didn’t have a strategy.” He believes that through his unique vision, partnered with Experian’s expertise, the message of financial health and inclusion will be embraced.

Each episode will cover a key point of building a financial legacy starting with understanding money and utilizing checking and savings accounts. Other topics include budgeting, saving, protecting one’s identity, debt, and investing.

This partnership is part of Experian’s United+for+Financial+Health, a global financial recovery initiative that helps educate and empower vulnerable consumers around their finances and minority business owners around financial health. Under this program, Lecrae+previously+supported the Home Preservation Grant, an Experian+partnership+with+the+NAACP to provide mortgage relief to homeowners negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“Credit education isn’t always taught in homes and schools. In fact, a recent Experian survey shows almost one in three (30%) of young adults wish they learned how to build credit or improve their credit scores before entering adulthood,” said Wil Lewis, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Experian. “We’re excited to partner with Lecrae for ’Protect The Bag’ and see this as an innovative way to reach young consumers so they can start their financial health journey on the right foot.”

Protect The Bag will premiere on Lecrae’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

ABOUT LECRAE

A Multi Grammy Award-winning platinum selling artist, Lecrae has evolved into a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, and philanthropist. He is the Co-Owner/Co-Founder/President of Atlanta based record label, Reach Records. He made history as the first artist to have a #1 Album on both the Billboard Top 200 and Gospel Charts simultaneously! His first book, Unashamed is a New York Times best-seller! In 2021, he released his second book, I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion but Found My Faith, a new album Restoration, and The Road To Restoration, a 3-part video narrative and a prelude to his forthcoming documentary. Restoration is more than an album, a book, or documentary, he is involved and partnered in several community initiatives that are rebuilding the west-side of Metro Atlanta. Learn more at www.lecrae.com or follow him on social media @Lecrae.

ABOUT EXPERIAN

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

