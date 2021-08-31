Logo
Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the Avidity management team will be participating at the following conferences:

Avidity_Biosciences_Logo.jpg

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
September 9th, 2021
11:20am ET – Fireside Chat

Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
October 5th, 2021
12noon ET – Panel titled "RNA-based Targeted Delivery Approaches"
1:30pm ET – Fireside Chat

Live webcasts of each event, as well as an archived replay of the webcasts following each event, will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCsTM). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The FDA has cleared Avidity to proceed with the Phase 1/2 MARINATM trial of AOC 1001 in adults with DM1. Its advancing and expanding pipeline also includes programs in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), muscle atrophy and Pompe disease. The company is planning for AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD, and its AOC FSHD program to enter the clinic in 2022. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company & Investors Contact:
Kath Gallagher
[email protected]
(858) 401-7900

Media Contact:
Cherise Adkins
[email protected]
(301) 267-4161

favicon.png?sn=CL88274&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301364495.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL88274&Transmission_Id=202108310930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL88274&DateId=20210831
