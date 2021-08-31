Logo
United Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Afghanistan Evacuee Aid Efforts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

MileagePlus®Members can donate miles to non-profits providing air travel, medical care and meals to Afghan evacuees through United's mile crowd-sourcing platform, Miles on a Mission

United will match all donations up to five million miles

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced that its MileagePlus members can help in the Afghanistan relief effort by participating in the airline's mile-raising platform, Miles on a Mission, and donate to three non-profit organizations that are using air travel to transport and support Afghan citizens. As part of this campaign, United will match all donations up to five million miles.

United_Airlines_MOAM_Hero_1.jpg

For the last week, United has directly supported the Department of Defense and its mission to transport Afghan evacuees to the U.S.

Participating non-profits, include:

  • Miles4Migrants: A non-profit that is using miles to book air travel for Afghans who have left their home country, and need flight assistance to reach their final destination.
  • Americares: A health-focused relief and development organization mobilizing medical professionals to provide in-flight medical care on United relief flights to the U.S.
  • World Central Kitchen: A food-focused, global relief organization that will provide meals to Afghan refugees as they arrive at various locations across the world.

"United has been proud to put our expertise to work and partner with the Department of Defense over the last week to help urgently evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan," said Suzi Cabo, managing director of global community engagement, United Airlines. "We're now ready to offer our MileagePlus community the opportunity to support those organizations that are providing critical support to those Afghans and their families that risked their own lives to help our servicemen and women. We know our most loyal customers will step up to support those in need because they always do."

United's mile-raising campaign is an extension of the airline's ongoing collaboration with Americares, World Central Kitchen and Miles4Migrants to support the Afghanistan relief efforts. Medical professionals from Americares have joined United volunteers on several of the airline's recent relief flights to bring Afghan refugees, American citizens and service members to the U.S. United has also supported the efforts of World Central Kitchen at Washington Dulles International Airport as they provide comforting meals for all Afghan evacuees arriving in the U.S.

In addition to helping transport Afghan refugees to the U.S., United is working with partner organizations to help support the thousands of refugees who will need to be resettled across the country once they have been fully processed by the U.S. Government. United is partnering with Miles4Migrants to provide critically needed air travel to fly Afghan citizens from several military bases in the U.S. to their final destinations.

"Like so many, we have been watching the tragic situation in Afghanistan unfold, and are working to support Afghans in their time of need however possible," said Andy Freedman, co-founder and managing director at Miles4Migrants. "We are grateful to have the support of MileagePlus members to help us fly as many Afghan refugees and other displaced persons from around the world to safe new homes."

Additionally, United is working closely with Walgreens to ensure the passengers on the airline's relief flights have all the critical personal care items they need to comfortably travel. Walgreens has generously donated personal care and comfort items to United including diapers, disinfecting wipes, feminine hygiene products, baby bottles and more, which are being provisioned onboard United's CRAF flights to the U.S.

So far, United has operated 13 international missions, carrying more than 3,908 U.S. citizens and Afghan evacuees safely to the U.S. More than 8,000 United employees have raised their hands to participate in these missions – working as crew members, onboard translators, volunteer onboard medics, coordinating the complex operation and more. Many of these employees have personal or family ties to Afghanistan and/or are military veterans.

For more information on United's mile-raising campaign, or to donate, please visit donate.mileageplus.com.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United_Airlines_MOAM_Hero_2.jpg

united_airlines_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG91651&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-invites-mileageplus-members-to-donate-miles-to-help-afghanistan-evacuee-aid-efforts-301366222.html

SOURCE United Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG91651&Transmission_Id=202108311000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG91651&DateId=20210831
