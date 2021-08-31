RDS Logistics Group Deploys '100% Electric Vehicles' In Partnership With Toyota

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RDS Logistics Group Deploys '100% Electric Vehicles' In Partnership With Toyota

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RDS Logistics Group announced the deployment of a new electric vehicle fleet today. The new fleet will consist of seven electric terminal yard hostlers as part of RDS Logistics Groups' ongoing effort to promote sustainability.

group1.jpg

The EVs will be used at the Toyota Ontario Parts Center to increase overall performance and eliminate emissions.

The delivery of the EV fleet marks the first electric vehicle deployment at the Ontario facility since the two companies joined forces over 24 years ago in 1997.

"Adding these emissions-free vehicles to our fleet helps move us closer to achieving the carbon reduction goals laid out in Toyota's Challenge 2050," said Santos Bugarin, group manager, Parts Supply Chain Operations, Toyota Motor North America. "We're confident in the technology and capability of these new vehicles and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with RDS to achieve our common sustainability goals."

RDS Logistics Group exists to serve the community and cultivate a better tomorrow for us all. The purchase of their new Orange EVs will assist in propelling environmental protection efforts forward. As a company, RDS Logistics Group has committed to lead the way in reducing carbon emissions, and they look forward to rallying around a more sustainable future. Through decades of industry leadership and proprietary technology, RDS continues to grow, evolve, and develop strategic partnerships with companies that share similar visions.

"We are proud to inaugurate the use of Zero-Emissions yard spotters at Toyota's Ontario California facility and thereby contributing to Toyota's ambitious 2035 and 2050 clean air and renewable power initiatives," said Greg Stefflre, founder, RDS Logistics Group. "Building on this initiative, we are in the process of constructing an additional, greenfield Inland Empire facility that will utilize self-generated and stored solar power along with all-electric handling equipment and LEED qualified building and operating techniques. Toyota is a great business partner with whom to share our clean energy goals."

About RDS Logistics Group
RDS Logistics Group is a customer-centric partner who has excelled at moving businesses forward for over 40+ years. Today, RDS leads the way by providing exceptional services, seamless experiences, and breakthrough technology. Headquartered in Fontana, California, RDS is a leader in the logistics marketplace. Operations include Intermodal Drayage, Dedicated Trucking, Small Haul Trucking, Regional Trucking, Cross-Dock Services, Brokerage Services, and Yard Management. RDS consistently delivers better outcomes for customers by providing truth and transparency.

Please find more information on how RDS is rallying together for our environment and the transportation industry at https://rdsrally.com/why-rds-logistics/.

About Toyota
Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Daniel Ekelem
RDS Logistics Group
909-225-9901
[email protected]

Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA90925&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rds-logistics-group-deploys-100-electric-vehicles-in-partnership-with-toyota-301365951.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA90925&Transmission_Id=202108310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA90925&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment