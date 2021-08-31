Philips and Bento partner to offer at-home oral care solutions through a modern alternative to traditional insurance for dentists, employers, groups, associations, and individuals.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Philips and Bento partner to offer at-home oral care solutions through a modern alternative to traditional insurance for dentists, employers, groups, associations, and individuals.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021

AMSTERDAM, and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Bento, technology platform and modern alternative to dental insurance, today announced a partnership that enables dental practices, employers, and groups to seamlessly bundle Philips oral care products into their dental benefit plans.

royal_philips_logo.jpg

"The opportunity to package our products directly with dental membership plans offered by dentists and benefit plans provided by employers will make overall oral health care more accessible for everyone," said Michael-John Kuehne, SVP Global Leader Philips Oral Healthcare.

Complete oral health options for un-insured individuals
Dentists can now include Philips products such as, Sonicare power toothbrushes and Zoom! Teeth Whitening, when creating in-office membership plans powered by Bento. These membership plans are an alternative to traditional dental insurance where patients purchase plans directly from the dentist, allowing for direct savings and customized experiences. Membership plans provide options for un-insured individuals, seniors, and low-income families to access affordable oral care while providing steady recurring revenue for dentists.

Bento's Platform empowers dentists to create dental membership plans customized to their patient base. Plans can include any procedure from basic oral care to cosmetic procedures typically not covered by insurance plans. Through the partnership dentists can now bundle Philips products directly into their plans offering patients a complete oral health package.

Better benefits for better oral health
Today, offering competitive benefit programs is almost as important as salary. Bento's platform allows groups of any size to provide their employees or members a quality dental benefit without the need for an insurance company. Bento's customizable group plans range from traditional insurance style plans to dental HRA style plans called Simple Plans.

Philips and Bento are exploring future opportunities for groups using Bento to administer their dental benefit to include Philips products as part of their plan. This may include companies offering benefits not typically covered by insurance such as Zoom! Whitening.

Through the alliance, both companies look to make receiving quality oral care and wellness affordable and attainable for all. "We are proud to include the best oral care products from Philips in the Bento Platform," said Ram Sudireddy, Founder and CEO of Bento.

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Bento:
Bento, a modern alternative to traditional dental insurance, is on a mission to provide access to affordable oral care for all. A cloud-based, end-to-end modern platform for dental benefit administration, Bento, replaces the need for traditional dental insurance. Bento is proudly endorsed by the American Dental Association and multiple state dental associations across the US. Employers, groups, associations, dental practices, and individuals can provide and receive access to affordable oral care with a national network when using Bento. Learn more at bento.net.

Bento_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY90903&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philips-and-bento-partner-to-offer-at-home-oral-care-solutions-through----a-modern-alternative-to-traditional-insurance-for-dentists-employers-groups-associations-and-individuals-301366072.html

SOURCE Philips Oral Healthcare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90903&Transmission_Id=202108310900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90903&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment