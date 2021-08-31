Philips and Bento partner to offer at-home oral care solutions through a modern alternative to traditional insurance for dentists, employers, groups, associations, and individuals.

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Bento, technology platform and modern alternative to dental insurance, today announced a partnership that enables dental practices, employers, and groups to seamlessly bundle Philips oral care products into their dental benefit plans.

"The opportunity to package our products directly with dental membership plans offered by dentists and benefit plans provided by employers will make overall oral health care more accessible for everyone," said Michael-John Kuehne, SVP Global Leader Philips Oral Healthcare.

Complete oral health options for un-insured individuals

Dentists can now include Philips products such as, Sonicare power toothbrushes and Zoom! Teeth Whitening, when creating in-office membership plans powered by Bento. These membership plans are an alternative to traditional dental insurance where patients purchase plans directly from the dentist, allowing for direct savings and customized experiences. Membership plans provide options for un-insured individuals, seniors, and low-income families to access affordable oral care while providing steady recurring revenue for dentists.

Bento's Platform empowers dentists to create dental membership plans customized to their patient base. Plans can include any procedure from basic oral care to cosmetic procedures typically not covered by insurance plans. Through the partnership dentists can now bundle Philips products directly into their plans offering patients a complete oral health package.

Better benefits for better oral health

Today, offering competitive benefit programs is almost as important as salary. Bento's platform allows groups of any size to provide their employees or members a quality dental benefit without the need for an insurance company. Bento's customizable group plans range from traditional insurance style plans to dental HRA style plans called Simple Plans.

Philips and Bento are exploring future opportunities for groups using Bento to administer their dental benefit to include Philips products as part of their plan. This may include companies offering benefits not typically covered by insurance such as Zoom! Whitening.

Through the alliance, both companies look to make receiving quality oral care and wellness affordable and attainable for all. "We are proud to include the best oral care products from Philips in the Bento Platform," said Ram Sudireddy, Founder and CEO of Bento.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

About Bento:

Bento, a modern alternative to traditional dental insurance, is on a mission to provide access to affordable oral care for all. A cloud-based, end-to-end modern platform for dental benefit administration, Bento, replaces the need for traditional dental insurance. Bento is proudly endorsed by the American Dental Association and multiple state dental associations across the US. Employers, groups, associations, dental practices, and individuals can provide and receive access to affordable oral care with a national network when using Bento. Learn more at bento.net.

