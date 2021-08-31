Three-Time Super Bowl Champ & NFL Broadcasting Veteran Mark Schlereth Joins BetRivers As Brand Ambassador

Rush Street Interactive Signs the Former Pro Bowler & Denver Bronco to Exclusive Brand & Content Deal

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of Mark Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion and veteran NFL analyst, to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com.

Schlereth, celebrated as one of the premiere guards to have played in the NFL, played 12 seasons with the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. He now joins the BetRivers.com "Bet with a Winner" campaign. As an RSI brand ambassador and exclusive sports betting endorser, Schlereth will be creating unique content for Broncos fans throughout Colorado and NFL fans throughout the U.S., on the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse platforms.

"Mark Schlereth is respected as one of the top NFL analysts with two decades of covering the pro games on sports networks under his belt," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "Adding Mark and his vast experience as a champion player and NFL analyst will bolster our football coverage and give our bettors key NFL insights and analysis as they make their sports wagering decisions."

The NFL great, whose nickname was "Stink" during his playing years, will provide his insight and unique perspective on @BetRivers social media, additional digital and traditional media platforms. Fans will also enjoy his weekly NFL and Broncos Picks videos as well as TV, Radio, Podcast and social media interviews.

"I'm really looking forward to interacting with BetRivers players," said Mark Schlereth. "It's one thing to offer my insights and analysis on television and radio broadcasts, but it's really exciting to share my experience with bettors during call-ins and through other BetRivers Network platforms to help them make educated betting decisions."

Schlereth, who is also a former NFL Pro Bowler, was an NFL studio analyst at ESPN for 16 years on NFL Live and was a weekly NFL contributor to Mike & Mike in the Morning. He's currently a color commentator for NFL games broadcast on FOX NFL. He also appears as an analyst on FS1 television programming.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Mark Schlereth, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investors:

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-time-super-bowl-champ--nfl-broadcasting-veteran-mark-schlereth-joins-betrivers-as-brand-ambassador-301366088.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive