ADM Announces Industry's First Net Carbon Neutral Milling Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that the company has achieved net carbon neutral status for its U.S. flour milling operations. This accomplishment is an industry first of its kind and scale. The company has 22 mills around the U.S. that process wheat, sorghum and corn into flour.

ADM achieved net carbon neutral status at its U.S. mills through a combination of energy efficiencies, purchase of renewable energy certificates, and sequestration of carbon dioxide at the company’s commercial carbon capture and storage facility.

“Consumers increasingly expect their food to come from companies that share their values,” said Tedd Kruse, president, Milling & Baking Solutions. “ADM is proud of our position as a trusted and capable partner in delivering responsibly and sustainably sourced ingredients that meet heightened consumer expectations. We know that our downstream customers are interested in reducing the carbon footprint of their supply chains, and we are eager to help them meet their goals with our net carbon neutral milling network.”

Data shows that consumers are more aware of carbon, and taking steps to reduce their own environmental impact, driving demand for sustainable goods and carbon labeling. According to the 2020 Euromonitor International Lifestyle Survey, 68% of consumers are worried about climate change, 37% are cutting their personal carbon emissions, 22% are offsetting their carbon footprint, and 67% support carbon labeling.

“Transitioning to cleaner energy is a major focus for ADM as we work toward our 2035 environmental goals and support the transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Chris Cuddy, ADM senior vice president and president, Carbohydrate Solutions. “By lowering the emissions of our operations, we are helping our customers advance their sustainability commitments as well.”

Around the world, ADM has been working to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. At its U.S. flour mills, this has included energy efficiency projects, technology updates, and the replacement of older facilities with new state-of-the-art mills. Further, ADM has lowered the carbon footprint of its U.S. flour milling network through the purchase of renewable energy certificates. These represent electricity generation from renewable sources, such as solar, wind or hydro.

Lastly, ADM is using carbon capture and storage technology to compensate for emissions generated at the company’s U.S. flour mills, a unique way ADM has been able to achieve net carbon neutral status. Located in Decatur, IL, ADM’s facility permanently sequesters carbon dioxide a mile underground, preventing it from being emitted into the atmosphere.

Through increased energy efficiency and reductions in energy use, ADM was able to achieve its 2020 environmental goals ahead of schedule. Further efficiencies and reductions will contribute to ADM’s Strive 35 targets, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% and energy intensity by 15% by 2035, against a 2019 baseline.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s respective filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005678r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005678/en/

