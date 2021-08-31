enVerid Systems HEPA Air Purifier Added to Trane Wellsphere Indoor Air Quality Solutions Portfolio

PR Newswire

WESTWOOD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, a leading provider of indoor air quality (IAQ) and energy efficiency solutions, announced today that its enVerid Air Purifier will be sold by Trane by Trane Technologies™ (NYSE: TT) as part of Trane's Wellsphere™ Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) solutions portfolio. enVerid's ceiling-mounted HEPA air filtration units will be available from Trane® starting immediately across the United States and Canada.

Building operators want proven, durable IAQ solutions like the HEPA enVerid Air Purifier, now available from Trane.

Trane's Wellsphere initiative, a holistic approach to indoor environmental quality, takes a three-step approach to building wellness: Assess, Mitigate, and Manage. Trane IEQ experts provide commercial and institutional buildings with air quality assessments to better understand their needs. The assessment evaluates four key pillars of indoor air quality – Dilute, Exhaust, Contain and Clean – and equips building managers with a roadmap and solutions for HVAC improvements that will bring facilities into alignment with CDC and ASHRAE® recommendations.

Trane will offer the enVerid Air Purifier as part of its portfolio of air cleaning solutions, adding a robust ceiling mounted, HEPA air filtration product to help capture contaminants such as certain virus-carrying bioaerosols, wildfire smoke, and other microscopic particulates at the source level. Experts agree that HEPA filtration is one of the most effective mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19: according to the CDC, "HEPA filters are no less than 99.97% efficient at capturing human-generated viral particles associated with SARS-CoV-2." Recent ASHRAE guidance also recommends the use of HEPA filters for wildfire smoke mitigation.

"As part of Trane's holistic approach to indoor environmental quality, we offer our customers effective solutions that optimize indoor environments and help create healthier, more comfortable spaces," said Scott Huffmaster, Sales Leader, Healthy Spaces, Trane. "We are pleased to broaden our portfolio of air cleaning solutions with enVerid's robust in-room air purifier. The enVerid Air Purifier aligns with ASHRAE and CDC recommendations with its HEPA filtration and in-unit UV technology. It's a category leader for a number of reasons; it is commercial grade, specifiable, and importantly, its ceiling-mounted design offers optimal airflow, quiet operation and a more permanent solution."

"We are excited that our enVerid Air Purifier will be offered by industry leader Trane as part of its innovative Wellsphere initiative," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "Building operators want proven, durable indoor air quality solutions that can address concerns about mitigating COVID-19 transmission immediately and can be utilized long-term to filter out other harmful particulates including wildfire smoke, pollution and allergens. Our commercial-strength, ceiling-mounted solution helps capture bioaerosols and substantially reduces the noise issues and tripping hazards associated with floor-level portable HEPA products."

Ceiling-mounted HEPA filtration units are preferred by IAQ experts for COVID-19 transmission mitigation for a number of reasons, most importantly because they maximize air flow given their unobstructed location and optimized placement in the center of a room and because they are quieter to operate than most portable units.

"With respect to air cleaners for airborne pathogens, there is a very clear hierarchy of performance," said Raefer Wallis, global indoor air quality expert and Founder of RESET. "At the very top, we find ceiling-mounted filtration systems that allow for a very high level of control in specific areas because they are ducted and unobstructed by objects in a room. This is extremely important for issues like COVID-19, where aerosolized viruses can be reduced at the source. The next level down is portable filters, which can be 20-50% less effective than their ceiling mounted counterparts mainly due to challenges with placement in a space."

For more insight from IAQ experts on COVID-19 mitigation recommendations, check out these helpful enVerid blog posts and recordings from the IAQ Webinar Series featuring ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force members:

About the enVerid Air Purifier

The enVerid Air Purifier is an in-room, ceiling mounted True HEPA air cleaner suitable for offices, classrooms, retail stores, and other commercial applications that require a durable, commercial-grade, local HEPA filtration solution. Third-party testing by independent lab LMS Technologies showed that the product captures 99.99% of viruses including a surrogate for the COVID-19 virus. Unlike temporary, portable air filters that are noisy, use valuable floor space, present trip hazards from cords, and are difficult to track and manage because they are easy to unplug and move, the enVerid Air Purifier is a permanent solution that is quiet and easy to operate and manage at scale. Units can be optimally placed to maximize air flow, allowing mounting below the ceiling where their visibility provides peace of mind, or out of sight in the ceiling plenum. The enVerid Air Purifier comes with a removable UVC lamp. Units may be controlled by a wall-mounted LCD controller or connected to a central building control system using Modbus RTU. The enVerid Air Purifier is certified by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) and by UL according to standards 723, 507, and 900.

About enVerid Systems, Inc.

enVerid Systems helps buildings achieve ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), healthy building, and cost saving goals by improving indoor air quality while saving money and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. For new HVAC systems, enVerid's award-winning HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR) modules enable immediate capital cost savings. HLR modules also deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. enVerid's air filtration products remove particulate and microorganism contamination from indoor air without the significant cost of upgrading mechanical systems and increasing mechanical ventilation rates. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. enVerid's air cleaning products are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED®, WELL and RESET compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

