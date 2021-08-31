Logo
Choice Privileges Celebrates 50 Million Member Milestone by Giving Away 50,000 Loyalty Points for 50 Days

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award-Winning Loyalty Program Marks Achievement with Sweepstakes to Win Free Nights and Rewards

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Choice Privileges surpassing 50 million members, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is giving away 50,000 Choice Privileges points to one lucky member each day for the next 50 days – through October 19, 2021. In addition, the 50 millionth member will also receiving 50,000 Choice Privileges points. For a chance to enter the sweepstakes and win one of the prizes, guests can enter at www.CP50MillionSweeps.com.

CP_50_Million_Member_Sweeps_Image.jpg

"From bonus points that can be redeemed for free nights near national parks at Choice-branded hotels, stays at Penn National Gaming casino resorts and gift cards, to benefits like airline miles and credits at restaurants, retailers and more, Choice Privileges offers experiences and rewards that everyone can enjoy," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "It's only fitting that we celebrate this 50 million member milestone by thanking our incredibly loyal guests with yet another opportunity to win more free rewards."

Launched in 1998, Choice Privileges has been named a top hotel loyalty program by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, as well as U.S. News & World Report for the sixth year running. Membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guests can also earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. There are a multitude of ways Choice Privileges members can enjoy membership, from sipping Cambria Estate Winery's world-class wines in the heart of California Wine Country at the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, to experiencing the natural beauty of Lake George at the Quality Inn Lake George in New York.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Choice_Privileges_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH91789&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-privileges-celebrates-50-million-member-milestone-by-giving-away-50-000-loyalty-points-for-50-days-301366250.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

