Change in number of shares and votes in AAK AB (publ.)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term incentive program for employees ("Warrants Program series 2017/2022:2") implemented at the annual general meeting on May 17, 2017 has resulted in the number of shares and votes in the company having increased during August 2021 by 336,000 shares and votes, through conversion of subscription warrants into new shares in the company.

As of August 31, 2021, there are in total 256,849,938 shares and votes in the company.

For more information, please contact:
Gabriella Grotte
Head of IR and Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01
E-mail: [email protected]

This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 4:30 p.m. CET on August 31, 2021.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-aak-ab--publ-,c3406941

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO91895&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-aak-ab-publ-301366298.html

SOURCE AAK AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO91895&Transmission_Id=202108311043PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO91895&DateId=20210831
