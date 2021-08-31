Logo
Toll Brothers Opens Luxury Townhome Community in King of Prussia, Montgomery County

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Overlook at Town Center, the Only New Construction Townhome Community within The Village at Valley Forge, is Now Open for Sale

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Overlook at Town Center, an urban-inspired luxury townhome community situated within an easily accessible suburban location in Montgomery County, Pa. The sales center located at 807 Laurens Alley in King of Prussia is now open, and sales consultants are on site to assist interested home buyers.

Nestled in The Village at Valley Forge and within walking distance to the King of Prussia Town Center, home buyers at Overlook at Town Center will enjoy upscale, luxury living. The community is located within the highly regarded Upper Merion School District with access to the top-rated schools. Premier retail shops, well-known restaurants, and entertainment experiences are within walking distance of the community. In addition, the King of Prussia Mall, the nation’s second largest mall, is less than a mile away. For the nature enthusiast there are numerous parks in the area including Valley Forge National Historical Park and the Schuylkill River Trail. The communtiy is conveniently located near I-76, I-476, Routes 422 and 202, and the PA Turnpike, offering easy access to Chester and Delaware Counties as well as Philadelphia.

“We invite home buyers to experience this luxurious enclave of well-appointed townhomes,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania North. “Overlook at Town Center is perfect for those seeking a walkable, urban-inspired lifestyle in the suburbs.”

Priced from the low $500,000s, Overlook at Town Center offers six two-story townhome designs with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and one-car garages. Ranging in size from 1,493 to 2,406 square feet, the homes feature modern open floor plans with flexible living spaces, primary bedroom suites with private covered decks, and outstanding included features. Basements or rooftop terraces that offer beautiful views are included on select home designs. Each home is built with the incredible quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

To learn more about living in this exceptional community, interested home buyers can call 484-203-8655 to schedule an appointment or visit OverlookAtTownCenter.com for more details. Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Montgomery County include 575 South at The Village at Valley Forge, Enclave at the Promenade, Regency at Waterside, Reserve at Center Square, and White Springs at Providence. Creekside at Blue Bell and Stonebrook at Upper Merion are coming soon.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
[email protected]

