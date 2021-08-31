Alpha Esports Announces an Exclusive Partnership With Cash Out Gaming

Partnership will see both companies hosting and operating a variety of esports tournaments under the Cash out Gaming Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)( FRA:5NP, Financial)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") today announces it has signed a partnership with Cash out Gaming, a competitive esports league and social engagement platform that connects gamers with accessible esports opportunities in a casual atmosphere.

Under the terms of this partnership:

GamerzArena will become the exclusive platform for all of Cash out Gaming's online esports events, where the Company will host and operate a variety of gaming tournaments under the Cash Out Gaming brand.

Cash out Gaming will also leverage its existing relationships in esports to promote the Company's subscription service, GamerzArena+.

The Company and Cash out Gaming will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations users and playerbases.

"Cash out Gaming is another partnership that provides Alpha with access to a strong userbase of casual and amateur gamers," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "The Cash out Gaming team has done a tremendous job in building a following and we are excited to create exciting competitions and tournaments for their organization."

"This partnership with GamerzArena is amazing and will help Cash out Gaming make esports accessible to even more players," said founder of Cash out Gaming, Jon Gleeshy. "Cash out Gaming and GamerzArena together, will be a great experience to the players".

Cash out Gaming was formed in 2018 by esports gamer and coach Jon Gleeshy as a culture brand around gaming and esports. Since then it has also developed into a competitive esports league. The league was formed to advance gaming culture, and esports growth to a general audience. Currently, Cash out Gaming offers challenges for players in shooter, strategy, action, sports and other genres of games.

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: - [email protected]

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jonathan Anastas

Chairman and Director

