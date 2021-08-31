Logo
NextGen Healthcare Recognized for Third Straight Year as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
NextGen+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has been designated Market Leader in FeaturedCustomers’ Summer+2021+Medical+Practice+Management+Customer+Success+Report. This marks the third consecutive year that NextGen Healthcare has been honored with this distinction. Market Leaders are determined by 2,000 pieces of verified customer reference content, company presence and size. This award follows the company’s recent recognition in the Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005725/en/

Earlier this year, NextGen® Enterprise PM was ranked the number one practice management solution (11-75 physicians) for the third consecutive year and NextGen® Enterprise EHR was ranked top ambulatory EMR (11-75 physicians) in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. These achievements reflect the company’s increase in net promoter score over the past five years.

One NextGen Healthcare client reference in the report, Janna Mullaney, chief operations officer for Katzen Eye Group, said, “Every time someone asks me why Katzen Eye picked NextGen Healthcare, I can go back to 10 years' worth of data to support our decision. But when I really think about it, it's the unbelievable resources and the people who I can pick up the phone and call.”

“Our clients rely on NextGen Enterprise PM to help improve practice operations and effectiveness so they can focus on providing quality healthcare to their communities,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “This recognition further validates our solutions are having a powerful and positive impact in transforming ambulatory healthcare."

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journeys to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

