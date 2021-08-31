Logo
Smith-Midland Adds Another Licensee for J-J Hooks(R) Barrier

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Foley Materials to manufacture J-J Hooks® Barrier for Georgia and Alabama

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation's (NASDAQ:SMID) licensing subsidiary Easi-Set Worldwide today announced a signed agreement with one of the Southeast's premier transportation materials companies, Foley Materials Company. Foley will now manufacture the patented J-J Hooks highway barrier system to serve their markets in the Southeastern United States. Foley Products is an approved supplier to the Department of Transportation in each of the following states, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Foley is also a top provider to the City of Atlanta, and numerous other agencies and municipalities. This continues Smith-Midland's recent licensing successes in California and Tennessee as part of the Company's ongoing strategic growth plan. J-J Hooks licensed manufacturers currently cover DOT markets coast-to-coast, with 42 licensed producer plants.

Foley is an American-owned precast and pipe company and is part of The Concrete Company Corporation, a family of integrated vertical infrastructure materials companies founded in 1951. Headquartered in Columbus, GA, the organization constitutes 13 manufacturing facilities across Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

"J-J Hooks will be produced in the Newnan, GA precast plant to service both Georgia DOT and Alabama DOT highway contractors. Foley Products is a leading precast company in major markets in the Southeast earning a reputation for superior quality and service. We are excited to offer the best-in-class JJ-Hooks highway barrier system to meet current and future demand in the markets we serve," said Frank Foley, President of Foley Materials.

"J-J Hooks highway barrier system is superior, utilizing a patented interlocking system that is easier to install, move and maintain. We are pleased to work with Foley to support their ongoing commitment to be a single source supplier for their customers," said Art Miles, President of Easi-Set Worldwide.

"Our proprietary J-J Hooks road barrier system continues its exceptional market positioning, capitalizing on the mandated replacement of highway barriers across the United States. J-J Hooks is the most successful best-in-class precast concrete safety barrier available to the market. We continue to see strong customer preference and accelerating adoption," said Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland, Ashley Smith. "Every additional licensing agreements like this opens our geographic reach and drives royalty revenue adding accelerated net profits which continues to drive long-term shareholder value."

About J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier

J-J Hooks currently offers a full suite of MASH-tested precast concrete temporary barrier. It is the temporary-barrier-of-choice among construction contractors due to its speed of installation/removal, no loose connection hardware, identical ends (can be turned end-to-end), cast-in self-aligning connection guide, and economical cost. Over 16,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks has been deployed on North American highways since its introduction in 1990. For more information visit www.JJHooks.com

Licensing J-J Hooks for manufacture

Easi-Set Worldwide, licenses the production and sale of proprietary precast concrete products, including J-J Hooks, to precast concrete manufacturers worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast products and licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media, Licensing and Sales Inquiries:
[email protected]
(540) 439-8911

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662172/Smith-Midland-Adds-Another-Licensee-for-J-J-HooksR-Barrier

img.ashx?id=662172

