Electronic Arts Reignites College Rivalries in Madden NFL 22 With Addition of Ten College Teams in Superstar KO

As the college football season begins and NFL Kickoff approaches, Electronic Arts is celebrating the successful launch of EA+SPORTS%26trade%3B+Madden+NFL+22 by enabling football fans to throw back to their college days with the release of ten college football teams, complete with rosters of alumni that are some of the biggest college football legends. The “Campus+Legends” limited-time event launched today in the fast, fun multiplayer mode, Superstar+KO, across all platforms. Video game players for the first time since 2013 can now play with or against friends in a college football experience. Madden NFL 22 is available for purchase+now across all major gaming platforms.

Catch Reggie Bush and Vince Young face off in Madden NFL 22 Superstar KO mode on NFL YouTube tonight at 7pm ET (Graphic: Business Wire)

To highlight the launch of “Campus Legends”, former EA SPORTS cover athletes - University of Texas legend Vince Young and USC legend Reggie Bush - will face off at Rose Bowl Stadium as their respective schools in a Madden NFL 22 matchup. The pair will run it back to their infamous 2006 Rose Bowl showdown with USC alumni Matt Leinart and ESPN broadcaster Beth Mowins serving as commentators. The showdown streams tonight at 7pm ET on the NFL+YouTube+Channel andMadden+NFL+Twitch.

“I’ve been a Madden fan for as long as I can remember, so it’s going to be truly special to hit the sticks and see myself in my college uniform for the first time in the game,” said Vince Young, Texas legend and two-time Pro Bowler. “I can’t wait to take on Reggie [Bush] again in our old colors. I’ve got some serious Madden skills - looking forward to bringing home another win for the Longhorns.”

The “Campus Legends” event in Superstar KO features Clemson University, University of Miami, Louisiana State University (LSU), University of Florida, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas, University of Southern California (USC), University of Oregon, University of Nebraska, and Michigan State University. Each school’s roster of alumni, made up of college football legends as well as current and retired NFL stars, can be found on the Madden+NFL+website.

“Throughout the football season, we deliver new content and enhancements to our Madden players and we’re really excited to bring the fanfare of college football to the millions of players already enjoying Madden NFL 22 to one of our most accessible ways to play in Superstar KO,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS Madden NFL.

Superstar KO arrived in Madden NFL as a surprise to fans via a post launch, live service update in Madden NFL 20, and is one of the game’s most unique modes offering quick-hitting gameplay and a perfect way for players to get a rewarding football fix. In Madden NFL 22, players can play with or against friends in traditional quarters using college teams in either 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3 multiplayer format and earn rewards that can be used in Madden Ultimate Team.

The Madden NFL 22 “Campus Legends” event in Superstar KO runs until September 27th.

Madden NFL 22 is developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon and is available worldwide for Sony PlayStation®4, Sony PlayStation®5, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam®, Google Stadia™ and Madden NFL Mobile. For Madden NFL 22 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @eamaddennfl on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

