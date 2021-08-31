Logo
Japan Radio Co., Ltd, Partners with Interactor Silicon Valley No-Code Technology to Accelerate Software Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

As a first joint software business expansion, Japan Radio Co., Ltd (JRC) will be offering an observability platform with API AutoFlow no-code technology for cybersecurity and hybrid-cloud infrastructure operators.

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JRC is a subsidiary of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (TYO: 3105), a global leader in radio communications and networking equipment. It has entered into an agreement with Interactor® to build an observability platform. Using API AutoFlow's no-code technology, the company aims to accelerate product go-to-market by over 50%. JRC will use API AutoFlow's breadth and depth of integration, data processing, automation, and security features, to give customers the most comprehensive visualization experiences possible.

"JRC and API AutoFlow both represent excellence in their fields. As our official no-code solutions provider, I firmly believe API AutoFlow will enable our company to become an API first data-driven organization that uses the power of technology to improve our products, increase engagement with our customers worldwide, and continuously deliver the latest technologies faster to our customers" said Yuji Kinoshita, General Manager of The US San Jose Technical Development Center of JRC. "We chose API AutoFlow because of their relentless focus on innovation, unmatched portfolio of capabilities, and proven record of rapidly developing successful products for customers. We look forward to applying API AutoFlow advanced analytics and AI across the company to deliver deeper insights and even more satisfying user experience."

JRC will leverage API AutoFlow's pre-built connectors and support for specialized protocols to integrate a wide range of devices. As part of this work, JRC will use API AutoFlow's Hybrid Cloud Service—which consistently delivers up to 50% less cost for the customers by allowing data to be processed and stored at the edge. Furthermore, by utilizing API AutoFlow's clustering technology, JRC can monitor thousands of devices concurrently to gain insights far faster than ever before possible. As a result, the company's developers and operators can pursue an agile approach to customer service through remote monitoring and maintenance services.

For more information, please visit https://www.interactor.com/autoflow/use-cases/cybersecurity-asset-intelligence-and-observability-platform/

About Japan Radio Corp.,
JRC is a group of communication technology companies specializing in the field of wireless electronics, marine electronics, telecommunication measuring equipment, radio broadcasting equipment, and amateur radio. Established in 1915, JRC has been providing communication technologies for over 100 years.

About Interactor
Interactor is the provider of API AutoFlow, a no-code API creation and integration platform. Customers use API AutoFlow to modernizes the legacy applications and deliver complex business applications faster to market and under budget.

favicon.png?sn=SF79728&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japan-radio-co-ltd-partners-with-interactor-silicon-valley-no-code-technology-to-accelerate-software-business-301365586.html

SOURCE Interactor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF79728&Transmission_Id=202108311107PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF79728&DateId=20210831
