Potbelly Unveils Enhanced Menu Nationwide

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) ("Potbelly" or the "Company") the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today the launch of its new menu. The improved menu provides fans with three tasty new sandwiches, plus enhanced versions of the favorites they know and love. The update also features the introduction of three new sandwich sizes to fit any appetite and a simplified menu design for easier ordering.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, "We're building on the exceptional experience customers expect when they come to Potbelly. Whether it's the signature warm and toasty Wreck®, a favorite of dedicated Potbelly fans for years, the freshly baked oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, or one of our new savory sandwiches, we are giving our fans more good reasons to come back time and time again with our new sizes and offerings!"

To celebrate the new menu with our fans, all Potbelly Perks members will receive a reward for a free original sandwich when they purchase an original or BIG during the month of September 2021.

Pleasing hearts and taste buds for over 40 years, the menu enhancements reflect the great taste and quality Potbelly fans are familiar with already. Among the flavorful menu enhancements are three new sandwiches:

Avo Turkey (hand-sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, fresh-sliced avocado and cucumber)

(hand-sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, fresh-sliced avocado and cucumber) Steakhouse Beef (Angus roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, provolone cheese and horseradish aioli)

(Angus roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, provolone cheese and horseradish aioli) Chicken Club (all-natural grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese)

Fan-favorites—like A Wreck®, Italian and the Turkey—remain prominent on the menu and are now available in a new variety of sandwich sizes: Skinny, and the now longer Original and BIG. There is also an increased meat and cheese-to-bread ratio, providing a greater mealtime value.

The menu plays to customer preferences by blending speed and convenience behind every made-to-order meal. Fans will also have even more customization options with Potbelly's newly upgraded tech stack. Improved web and app experiences focus on convenience with faster performance, easy customization, and the simplified "give me the usual" reorder option. Additionally, by adding its catering menu to the app, customers now have the ability to order toasty sandwiches, salads and soups for a group of any size.

Easing the ordering process for customers and simplifying operations for the brand, the new menu builds off the best-performing items, while also keeping fan favorites like Pick-Your-Pair, Flats, Dream Bars, Kid's Meals and PB & J.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potbelly-unveils-enhanced-menu-nationwide-301365566.html

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation