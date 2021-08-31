Potbelly Unveils Enhanced Menu Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Potbelly Unveils Enhanced Menu Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Menu includes Three New Sandwiches and Larger Sandwich Sizes

All Perks Loyalty Members to Receive a Buy One, Get One Free Sandwich

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) ("Potbelly" or the "Company") the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today the launch of its new menu. The improved menu provides fans with three tasty new sandwiches, plus enhanced versions of the favorites they know and love. The update also features the introduction of three new sandwich sizes to fit any appetite and a simplified menu design for easier ordering.

Potbelly_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, "We're building on the exceptional experience customers expect when they come to Potbelly. Whether it's the signature warm and toasty Wreck®, a favorite of dedicated Potbelly fans for years, the freshly baked oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, or one of our new savory sandwiches, we are giving our fans more good reasons to come back time and time again with our new sizes and offerings!"

To celebrate the new menu with our fans, all Potbelly Perks members will receive a reward for a free original sandwich when they purchase an original or BIG during the month of September 2021.

Pleasing hearts and taste buds for over 40 years, the menu enhancements reflect the great taste and quality Potbelly fans are familiar with already. Among the flavorful menu enhancements are three new sandwiches:

  • Avo Turkey(hand-sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, fresh-sliced avocado and cucumber)
  • Steakhouse Beef (Angus roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, provolone cheese and horseradish aioli)
  • Chicken Club (all-natural grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese)

Fan-favorites—like A Wreck®, Italian and the Turkey—remain prominent on the menu and are now available in a new variety of sandwich sizes: Skinny, and the now longer Original and BIG. There is also an increased meat and cheese-to-bread ratio, providing a greater mealtime value.

The menu plays to customer preferences by blending speed and convenience behind every made-to-order meal. Fans will also have even more customization options with Potbelly's newly upgraded tech stack. Improved web and app experiences focus on convenience with faster performance, easy customization, and the simplified "give me the usual" reorder option. Additionally, by adding its catering menu to the app, customers now have the ability to order toasty sandwiches, salads and soups for a group of any size.

Easing the ordering process for customers and simplifying operations for the brand, the new menu builds off the best-performing items, while also keeping fan favorites like Pick-Your-Pair, Flats, Dream Bars, Kid's Meals and PB & J.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL90693&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potbelly-unveils-enhanced-menu-nationwide-301365566.html

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL90693&Transmission_Id=202108311115PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL90693&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment