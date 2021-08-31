Logo
We are WAVA! - Washington Virtual Academies Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA), a full-time, online public-school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. WAVA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, Sep. 1.

“We are proud to provide Washington families with a consistent option for their education,” said WAVA Head of School Summer Shelton. “At WAVA we bring public school home, with teachers who are experienced in online education and passionate about providing a personalized learning experience to each student. We can’t wait to start the new year with returning and new students.”

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, WAVA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student’s needs. Through live and recorded online sessions led by state-certified teachers, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students that have come to WAVA through the pandemic have realized that virtual school can include socialization. WAVA students enjoy clubs, eSports, lunch chats, virtual competitions, and events each month and stay connected. More than 30% of WAVA students hang out after class to connect in their free time. This year we look forward to another Stride Spelling Bee, last year WAVA had 2 students place in the National Spelling Bee competition in Washington D.C. Students can look forward to activities like a Back to School Picnic, Cultural Fair, Spirit Days, Student Leadership, Science Fair, Prom and more!

Throughout this pandemic we know that social and emotional learning and connecting with our students is top priority. WAVA promotes 7 Mindsets and the power of a positive mindset in and out of the classroom. We have counselors available for our students and student support resources available to families.

WAVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit WAVA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Washington Virtual Academies

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a full-time online and blended public school open to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. It is an Alternative Learning Experience school program of the Omak School District. As part of the Washington public school system, WAVA is tuition-free, and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WAVA, visit wava.k12.com.

