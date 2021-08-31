OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021

OM Holdings International, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an operator of superstores in the Caribbean, is pleased to announce it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on September 1, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's executive management, in real time.

Since completing its reverse merger in May 2021, OMHI has announced five new stores, all under construction, with planned openings beginning October of this year. Additionally, in July 2021, OMHI completed its first acquisition, Rydeum Caribbean, its new technology subsidiary, and completed its first contract, with Jamaica's largest taxi union. Rydeum Caribbean has developed a platform to connect local, established businesses with consumers through an on-demand mobile app. Mr. Vanterpool will give a live presentation and will answer questions from investors.

OM Holdings International, Inc. will be presenting at 11:30 AM Eastern time.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487773&tp_key=d157852920&sti=omhi

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC: OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia's largest taxicab union to provide an Uber Eats delivery service model to Jamaican consumers. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/.

