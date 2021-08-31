DatChat to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) ("DatChat" or "Company"), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

DatChat's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Messenger & Private Social Networking technology allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after they send them, prevent screenshots and hide encrypted messages in plain site on their camera roll. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger a user can decide how long their messages lasts on the recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete a message or entire conversations, making it like the conversation never even happened.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations contact:

Alex Thompson, John Yi

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Press contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 386-6332

[email protected]

SOURCE: DatChat, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662114/DatChat-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-8-2021



