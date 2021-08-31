The Glimpse Group Launches Enterprise Focused Virtual NFT and Crypto VR & AR Software Product Development Effort

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions today announced an internal initiative focused on utilizing the robust technologies, software products and services of its subsidiary companies towards a new Enterprise focused vertical - the emerging Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") and Crypto segments.

As a natural extension of its existing software products, Glimpse is launching VR and AR software and services specifically targeting the Crypto/NFT industry segments, including, a high-end multi-user VR art gallery space, an AR based NFT display system and services for the creation of super high resolution NFT assets.

DJ Smith, Glimpse's Chief Creative Officer commented: "The topic of cryptocurrency has been discussed for several years and, more recently, the closely related concept of NFTs has emerged. NFTs are digital "one of a kind" assets that use the blockchain to certify ownership and could potentially become key assets over time via the utilization of VR and AR technologies. While still in their infancy, Glimpse is excited to support the growth of NFT and Crypto industries with new, and potentially enabling, AR and VR based Enterprise focused visualization tools."

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Director

MZ Group - North America

312-261-6430

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

