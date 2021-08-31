DigiMax Funds SPC Has Been Confirmed by Cayman Islands Monetary Authority

CRYPTOCURRENCY HEDGE FUND NOW OPEN TO SUBSCRIBERS

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") to operate one or more segregated funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands under registration number 1900360 (the "Fund").

As originally announced on April 19, 2021, the Fund will provide a fully systematic long/short active investment into a basket of cryptocurrencies capitalizing on crypto volatility and powered by proprietary trading algorithms. The Fund will, on a simultaneous basis with its subscribers, utilize the CryptoHawk prediction engine, to continuously spot relevant patterns, make decisions and generate accurate price trend change predictions. With this Fund, DigiMax aims to offer alternative investments to high net-worth individuals, institutions, and family offices in a bid to allow such investors to protect their investment portfolios from market volatility, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments and direction.

The fund is open to investors from around the world but it may not be marketed in some jurisdictions including the United States. Minimum investment size into the Fund is US$100,000.

The fund is served by a group of first-class, highly experienced third-party service providers that includes:

Investment Manager: Seneca House Fund Management Administrator: Sudrania Fund Services Corp. Auditors: KPMG Legal Counsel: Forbes Hare Pte. Ltd. Custodian: SFOX Inc. Prime Broker: SFOX International Ltd. Depository Bank: DMS Bank & Trust Ltd.



"This actively managed Fund provides an excellent opportunity for larger investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. Through the use of CryptoHawk and DigiMax artificial intelligence capabilities, investors can profit from high volatility all while reducing risk and volatility in their own portfolio." said Seneca House CEO Miltiades Caldis.

Seneca House is the registered Portfolio Manager and owns 20% of the Fund with DigiMax owning the remaining 80%. DigiMax has reserved an option for 18 months to acquire an additional 15% of the Fund for the higher of US$1 million or 2% of Assets Under Management from Seneca House.

"Given the results we have seen from CryptoHawk since it was introduced on June 1, 2021, we believe this Crypto Hedge Fund will provide a perfect solution for large investors, family offices and institutions who want to have crypto holdings in their own portfolios," said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl. "Many of these investors have stayed away from investing in cryptocurrencies due to their high volatility. This Fund provides the perfect solution to this quandary by capturing profits from the high volatility in both up and down momentum markets and returning a more steady, non-volatile monthly return to investors."

Fund documents can be obtained by contacting:

Seneca House Fund Management

3rd Floor, Zephyr House

122 Mary Street

George Town, Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

Attn: Miltiades Caldis

[email protected]

About DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

Contact:

Damon Stone

Fund Investor Communications

647-465-0148

[email protected]

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company and Kirobo Inc.'s future plans, expectations and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the future plans of Kirobo Inc. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the benefits and uses of our software, the pricing and availability of our software, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, the ability for Kirobo Inc. to complete its business objectives, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

