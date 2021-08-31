Logo
Navistar Introduces eMobility Mobile Unit Concept Offering Zero Emissions Education

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar has introduced its concept for the NEXTperience trailer, a mobile unit that will offer specific eMobility training sessions to dealers and customers hosted by Navistar's NEXT eMobility Solutions team. The mobile trailer will be used for sales, service and training events to create a cross-functional experience and provide end-to-end solutions. The NEXTperience trailer is expected to launch early 2022.

navistar_international_corp__logo.jpg

The goal of the NEXTperience mobile trailer is to enable Navistar to connect dealers and customers on educational topics necessary to advance the adoption of electrification within the trucking industry. Using the NEXTperience mobile unit, the Navistar team is dedicated to creating an all-inclusive customer experience ranging from the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) to the end of battery life. This concept trailer will allow Navistar to be agile and prepared as new regions begin to deploy zero emissions technology and expect further education on the sustainable adoption of EVs.

"The NEXTperience mobile trailer concept is an all-inclusive opportunity to involve many parties in eMobility technologies, implementation strategies and deployment," said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development. "By connecting dealers and customers, we are ensuring that everyone is fully prepared and educated on EV technologies that are rapidly gaining momentum within the commercial vehicle industry."

The NEXTperience trailer is currently positioned to provide the following experiences:

  • Sales Training
  • Customer meetings and events
  • Dealer and customer high voltage safety and lockout tagout (LOTO) training
  • Dealer Service Technician certification
  • Local community zero emissions and safety training
  • Driver training
  • Charger training

For additional information about the NEXTperience mobile trailer concept, visit Navistar and International Truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in booth 1435 August 30 – September 2, 2021 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

About Navistar
 Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWed® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com .

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

NEXT_LOGO_TAG_BLUEBLACK_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG91206&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-introduces-emobility-mobile-unit-concept-offering-zero-emissions-education-301366286.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG91206&Transmission_Id=202108311100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG91206&DateId=20210831
