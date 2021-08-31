Lil Yachty And Terrell Owens Invest In Breakthrough Premium Plant-Based Nutritional Supplement Brand PlantFuel®

PR Newswire

New Plant-Based Nutrition Brand Announces Strategic Investment From Rap Superstar Lil Yachty And NFL Hall Of Fame Wide Receiver Terrell Owens

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company"), the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, today announced that Lil Yachty and Terrell Owens have made a strategic investment in the emerging sports nutrition brand coming to market in early September. The commitment of Lil Yachty and Terrell Owens to the Company and its innovative, premium plant-based brand further strengthens PlantFuel's breakthrough into the nutritional retail sector.

"I'm super excited about my new venture with PlantFuel," said rapper and entrepreneur, Lil Yachty. "It's brands like PlantFuel that inspire and allow me to stay actively involved creatively beyond just investing."

PlantFuel marks Lil Yachty's second deal with Scoop Investments, the rapper's newly launched VC fund with his music manager and advertising exec, Adam Kluger. Scoop's recent $1M investment in the members-only, Jewish dating app 'Lox Club' back in June 2021, was Lil Yachty's first step into venture capital which he did alongside Kluger and rapper Bhad Bhabie. In addition to PlantFuel and Lox Club, Yachty hopes to close on several more investments by the end of 2021. Legendary NFL Hall of Famer, Terrell Owens, also joins the ranks of Lil Yachty and Scoop Investments as he explores new revenue generating avenues outside of professional football.

"As everyone knows, throughout my professional career I've been in phenomenal shape and extremely conscious about what I put in my body," said former NFL Star Terrell Owens. "From Day 1, I was thoroughly impressed by my exploration of PlantFuel and its products. I am excited about my partnership with PlantFuel and delighted to join their team."

PlantFuel is an all-new, premium Plant Fueled® nutritional supplement brand that aims to deliver the absolute best-possible products available, successfully bridging the gap between healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance – and that does so with eco-conscious and responsibly sourced packaging. The brand's category-leading Performance Protein supports strength and recovery through its Performance Protein, a tri-blend of 20g of vegan and plant-based proteins that contains all nine essential amino acids, and is fortified with performance mushrooms, algae, BCAAs and caffeine from known suppliers.

"At PlantFuel, we understand that simplicity of ingredients is a top priority for consumers looking to reach peak performance without compromising their health," said Brad Pyatt, Founder and CEO of PlantFuel. "Unlike other protein supplements on the market, we pride ourselves on providing clinically proven plant-based nutrition that doesn't compromise on performance and taste. Backed 100% by science, PlantFuel's benefits range from better workout success and faster recovery to immune defense and maximum hydration, giving everyone the opportunity to use PlantFuel products in their daily life."

PlantFuel will launch 5 new products including: All-in-One Pre-Workout, All-in-One Nutrition, All-in-One Recovery, Performance Protein, and Daily Immunity and Hydration, which will be available online at GNC.com 8/31 and official store launch September 8.

About PlantFuel

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of leading entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. The company's founder, Brad Pyatt, is a former National Football League (NFL) athlete and nutrition industry veteran. Based in Canada, PlantFuel Life, Inc. is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. For more information about Plant Fuel® products follow us on Twitter at @realplantfuel, or visit www.plantfuel.com.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, expectations of management's focus on and growth expectations of the PlantFuel brand, the products of PlantFuel to be made available and the timing thereof, and the Company's business and strategic plans. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. PlantFuel undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of PlantFuel, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although PlantFuel believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond PlantFuel's control, including the risk factors discussed in PlantFuel's Listing Statement dated August 22, 2019 which is available on PlantFuel's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. PlantFuel disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lil-yachty-and-terrell-owens-invest-in-breakthrough-premium-plant-based-nutritional-supplement-brand-plantfuel-301366124.html

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.