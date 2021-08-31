Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Janus Henderson Group PLC, Sells Procter & Gamble Co

For the details of Nelson Peltz 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson+peltz/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nelson Peltz
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 13,117,373 shares, 21.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 17,875,724 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 20,797,466 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 36,755,775 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) - 21,223,084 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.67%
Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 21,223,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Trian Fund Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.81%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.95%. Trian Fund Management, L.p. still held 5,791,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nelson Peltz. Also check out:
1. Nelson Peltz's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nelson Peltz's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nelson Peltz's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nelson Peltz keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment