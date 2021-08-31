Trian Fund Management, L.p. Buys Janus Henderson Group PLC, Sells Procter & Gamble Co

Added Positions: JHG, CMCSA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Trian Fund Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Group PLC, sells Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trian Fund Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q2, Trian Fund Management, L.p. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 13,117,373 shares, 21.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 17,875,724 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 20,797,466 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 36,755,775 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) - 21,223,084 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.67%

Trian Fund Management, L.p. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 21,223,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trian Fund Management, L.p. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.81%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.95%. Trian Fund Management, L.p. still held 5,791,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.