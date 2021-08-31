SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:25am ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

