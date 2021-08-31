WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Buys ServiceNow Inc, Linde PLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells DoorDash Inc, VMware Inc, Castlight Health Inc

New Purchases: NOW,

Investment company WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Linde PLC, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells DoorDash Inc, VMware Inc, Castlight Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM. As of 2021Q2, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM owns 24 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 7,292,024 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,908,770 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,074,483 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 177,312 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,400,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 456,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM added to a holding in Linde PLC by 124.44%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $314.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,010,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 103.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,270,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in Castlight Health Inc. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM reduced to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 27.61%. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $191.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM still held 7,292,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.