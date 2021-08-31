Pathstone Family Office, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, nLight Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Daqo New Energy Corp

New Purchases: ET, IHDG, CHGX, STTK, MTDR, ABC, APH, BK, CNC, CAG, HBAN, MLM, MCK, STE, CTLT, NIO, RPAR, ATVI, ATO, CHE, EOG, FLEX, TAP, RCL, SIGI, LULU, WKHS, HPP, SFM, WMS, CFG, PSTG, AZRE, ZS, QS, ITEQ, XTL, AOS, NSP, APD, MO, AIG, AIT, AJG, AZPN, BJRI, BP, BLL, BMO, BXP, CPT, CPB, CM, CNQ, CATY, CVCO, CRL, CHD, CTSH, COLB, FIX, DXC, COP, ED, GLW, PRMW, DHI, DRI, DB, DVN, DEO, EW, EA, EQR, FDS, FDX, FCNCA, F, FWRD, GPN, LHX, HAS, WELL, HELE, MLHR, HMN, HST, HUBB, ICUI, INFO, IEX, INDB, IDCC, TILE, IPG, SJM, JBL, MDLZ, LH, LKFN, LMT, MAN, MKTX, MTH, JWN, NSC, ES, NVO, PTC, PAYX, PKI, PVH, PSA, O, ROST, RGLD, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SON, SWK, STT, TROW, TNC, ACIW, TYL, VTR, WBA, WW, WDC, WLTW, ZBH, ZYXI, CMG, JFR, HBI, DEI, WFCF, BR, TDC, ENSG, PM, RGA, VRSK, GDOT, PACB, HRZN, STAG, PRLB, YELP, QLYS, FANG, NSTG, CDW, DOC, PINC, PAYC, HQY, SYF, ETSY, SHOP, RACE, HPE, EDIT, AGR, NGVT, EVBG, CRSP, FND, SFIX, RPAY, TWST, BCSF, PLMR, FINS, TXG, BNTX, BMEZ, BNL, ARRY, ALGM, PSFE, COIN, OGN, GPOR, ARKF, BOTZ, DFUS, EMLP, FINX, GOVT, ISRA, KRE, LIT, NOBL, NUSC, OUNZ, SHY, SPHQ, VONG, WOMN, INO, MRO, PSTI, ATHX,

Fort Lee, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, nLight Inc, Energy Transfer LP, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Daqo New Energy Corp, Altus Midstream Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathstone Family Office, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Pathstone Family Office, Llc owns 823 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,181,011 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,000,953 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,532,923 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 554,763 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,065,670 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 415,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 98,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.16 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 115,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Matador Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430022.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,164,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $182.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 144.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 134.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.96%. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Pathstone Family Office, Llc still held 110,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 75.06%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Pathstone Family Office, Llc still held 53,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 70.22%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pathstone Family Office, Llc still held 10,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.