Pathstone Family Office, Llc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, nLight Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Daqo New Energy Corp

- New Purchases: ET, IHDG, CHGX, STTK, MTDR, ABC, APH, BK, CNC, CAG, HBAN, MLM, MCK, STE, CTLT, NIO, RPAR, ATVI, ATO, CHE, EOG, FLEX, TAP, RCL, SIGI, LULU, WKHS, HPP, SFM, WMS, CFG, PSTG, AZRE, ZS, QS, ITEQ, XTL, AOS, NSP, APD, MO, AIG, AIT, AJG, AZPN, BJRI, BP, BLL, BMO, BXP, CPT, CPB, CM, CNQ, CATY, CVCO, CRL, CHD, CTSH, COLB, FIX, DXC, COP, ED, GLW, PRMW, DHI, DRI, DB, DVN, DEO, EW, EA, EQR, FDS, FDX, FCNCA, F, FWRD, GPN, LHX, HAS, WELL, HELE, MLHR, HMN, HST, HUBB, ICUI, INFO, IEX, INDB, IDCC, TILE, IPG, SJM, JBL, MDLZ, LH, LKFN, LMT, MAN, MKTX, MTH, JWN, NSC, ES, NVO, PTC, PAYX, PKI, PVH, PSA, O, ROST, RGLD, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SON, SWK, STT, TROW, TNC, ACIW, TYL, VTR, WBA, WW, WDC, WLTW, ZBH, ZYXI, CMG, JFR, HBI, DEI, WFCF, BR, TDC, ENSG, PM, RGA, VRSK, GDOT, PACB, HRZN, STAG, PRLB, YELP, QLYS, FANG, NSTG, CDW, DOC, PINC, PAYC, HQY, SYF, ETSY, SHOP, RACE, HPE, EDIT, AGR, NGVT, EVBG, CRSP, FND, SFIX, RPAY, TWST, BCSF, PLMR, FINS, TXG, BNTX, BMEZ, BNL, ARRY, ALGM, PSFE, COIN, OGN, GPOR, ARKF, BOTZ, DFUS, EMLP, FINX, GOVT, ISRA, KRE, LIT, NOBL, NUSC, OUNZ, SHY, SPHQ, VONG, WOMN, INO, MRO, PSTI, ATHX,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, LASR, MSFT, PYPL, AAPL, DIS, CSCO, CMCSA, GOOGL, SO, VZ, AMZN, TSLA, ASML, USB, FB, ATHA, VB, CB, PLD, AMT, BLK, CVS, SCHW, GS, IBM, SBUX, WST, V, GOOG, VCSH, T, ADP, BAC, CAT, CI, COST, EPD, KRC, MET, PNC, PH, BKNG, SKM, SHW, SYY, TJX, ANTM, XYL, FRPT, TWLO, DOCU, ABT, ADBE, AMAT, CE, CERN, FIS, CVX, CME, CCI, DHR, DLR, EWBC, XOM, HDB, MNST, HD, TT, INTC, JPM, JNJ, JCI, MRK, MIDD, MTX, MS, NVDA, OMCL, ORCL, ROP, SIVB, TSM, VNO, MA, TMUS, AWK, LPLA, SPLK, ABBV, NVTA, IWD, VTWO, ACN, AYI, AFL, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AXP, ADI, AON, AZN, ADSK, BMI, BDN, CBRE, COF, CWST, CTXS, KO, COLM, CREE, CMI, DECK, DE, DSGX, DIOD, ETN, DISH, ECL, EMR, EQIX, EXPD, EXTR, GRMN, HSBC, HXL, HRC, ITW, ILMN, ICE, IFF, IRM, ITRI, JBHT, JLL, KEY, KMB, LHCG, LKQ, LSCC, LECO, LFUS, LOW, MMC, MMS, MKC, MCD, MDT, MCHP, MU, NFLX, NKE, NVS, ORA, PEP, PRFT, PFE, LIN, PG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, PWR, RS, CRM, SPG, TRV, SCS, SYK, TGT, TXN, TMO, TSCO, TRMB, USPH, UBS, UMBF, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, OLED, VFC, VICR, WAB, WMT, WM, WBS, WEX, EBAY, MWA, CSIQ, FSLR, IPGP, TEL, MELI, CFX, JBT, AVGO, VEON, NXPI, COR, FRC, APTV, PFPT, NOW, FIVE, NGVC, CONE, BFAM, IQV, BURL, TWTR, FIVN, ZEN, JD, SYNH, BLD, LITE, FTV, LW, EYE, ALTR, BJ, DAVA, DELL, ZM, BYND, UBER, MAXN, DGRO, EFA, IWF, MGK, SCHD, VTV, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, MMM, ABB, AEIS, AMD, AKAM, AMP, AMGN, IVZ, WTRG, AVB, AVY, TFC, ITUB, SAN, BAX, BIIB, BLKB, BSX, VIAC, CHRW, CSGS, CSX, CWT, KMX, CRI, LUMN, CHH, CTAS, C, CGNX, CNS, CL, CMA, STZ, CPRT, CRVL, BAP, TCOM, DCI, EGP, LLY, EL, EXAS, EXPE, NEE, FAST, FISV, FLO, GIS, GSK, THG, PEAK, HSY, HPQ, HON, HUN, ING, INFY, INTU, ISRG, KSS, KR, LSTR, LEG, LYG, MGM, MSM, MAS, SPGI, MSA, MOH, MCO, NICE, ODFL, PCAR, PKG, PHG, PRGS, STL, PHM, REGN, ROK, ROG, ROL, POOL, SAIA, STM, SEE, SGEN, SLGN, SWKS, SONY, SF, TTEK, CUBE, UMPQ, URI, VMI, VRTX, WCN, WFC, WTFC, L, TDG, EDU, MFG, PODD, BX, DFS, ULTA, DBRG, DG, CHTR, JKS, ENV, GM, BKU, YNDX, MOS, EPAM, PANW, PNR, ZTS, HASI, QTS, VEEV, HLT, W, CDK, UPLD, BOX, INOV, CABO, TDOC, OLLI, Z, PEN, MGP, SITE, YUMC, ICHR, OKTA, CVNA, CGBD, RDFN, SWCH, INSP, ROAD, FTDR, YETI, CRWD, GO, REAL, DDOG, CRNC, AZEK, SNOW, LESL, ABNB, ASAI, ARKG, ARKK, GDX, IEF, IWM, REM, VT, XSOE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHV, IVV, VTI, IJR, VEA, IAU, IEMG, IJH, VV, IEFA, VWO, SCZ, DQ, IWB, BRK.B, VOO, VXUS, BND, SPWR, POWI, TER, VOOV, BDX, MRNA, BABA, PINS, SQ, SEDG, RUN, AMCR, PTON, U, PRF, VIG, XLP, XLU, ENPH, PRI, ANET, CDNS, FELE, FTNT, WSM, LRCX, GVA, MRVL, IWP, MANH, LEN, IDXX, EHC, VNQI, VOE, HAIN, DGX, VSS, GILD, BRKS, BMY, ARCC, UCTT, PGRE, ANSS, TEAM, NTLA, TPIC, TLND, ROKU, UNF, MPWR, BEPC, TREX, SCI, GLD, STX, SCHN, DORM, NYT,
- Sold Out: ALTM, TM, UNFI, BIDU, VONV, VBK, TIP, SHM, SCHF, MGV, IWO, IEI, FXI, BSV, SONO, CLDR, KNDI, WAT, XPER, TCF, SWIR, GNTX, GE, CLGX, CCJ, EAT, ASB, COTY, GLDG, ERJ,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,181,011 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 1,000,953 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,532,923 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 554,763 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,065,670 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 415,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 98,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (CHGX)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.16 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.709900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 115,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Matador Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430022.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,164,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $182.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 41,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 144.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 70,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 134.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.960100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Altus Midstream Co (ALTM)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.96%. The sale prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Pathstone Family Office, Llc still held 110,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 75.06%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Pathstone Family Office, Llc still held 53,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Pathstone Family Office, Llc reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 70.22%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Pathstone Family Office, Llc still held 10,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.
