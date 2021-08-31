Logo
Ed Tech Leader Stride, Inc. Offers Support to Families Disrupted by Hurricane Ida

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

As communities recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is offering students across Louisiana and Mississippi with free access to its online private school K12+Private+Academy.

Due to widespread power outages and extensive damage across the region, many schools have closed their doors for a prolonged period. Enrollment in K12 Private Academy will help provide academic continuity for families who need it most.

“At Stride, we are deeply saddened by the devastation and destruction caused by Hurricane Ida,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc. “Our hope is that this opportunity brings some measure of relief and comfort to families, students, and schools during this challenging time.”

K12 Private Academy provides students and families with a quality, inclusive choice for private school education in an online setting. As an accredited school, K12 Private Academy graduates earn a U.S. diploma accepted by schools, colleges, universities, and employers around the globe. The Academy offers rolling start dates every semester so students can enroll as late as October 20th without missing any classwork for the school year. The interactive and dynamic award-winning curriculum is aligned to meet state standards, and classes are delivered by state-credentialed teachers.

Families in the affected areas can call (855) 668-4732 for more information about this opportunity.

Online and blended schooling has provided a critical educational refuge following other large-scale crises. In 2016, when historic flooding in Baton Rouge required several school districts to close buildings for the remainder of the school year, Stride and its partner, Community+School+for+Apprenticeship+Learning, worked with the Louisiana Department of Education to make it possible for students in affected areas to enroll at Louisiana+Virtual+Charter+Academy. In 2018, North+Carolina+Virtual+Academy families who were forced to evacuate their homes after Hurricane Florence were also able to maintain consistency in their children’s education despite relocation, accessing the school’s curriculum online and staying connected with classmates and staff.

K12 Private Academy’s online setting enables students to access this unique learning opportunity around the world. Teachers receive specialized training to be effective in the online environment, and the school’s curriculum invites students to study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, and history, as well as a host of electives. Courses are offered at a variety of levels, including credit recovery, honors, and Advanced Placement® options. For aspiring college athletes, K12 Private Academy is NCAA accredited.

Many families choose online and blended learning as an educational alternative when they have safety concerns such as bullying, or medical needs that require regular attention. Stride offers a range of resources, including district solutions, full and part-time public and private school enrollment, and domestic and international programs.

For more information, visit www.stridelearning.com or www.k12privateacademy.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005876/en/

