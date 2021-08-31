Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) and the Issuer announce, further to the announcement made by Seadrill and the Issuer on July 2, 2021 (the "2 July Announcement"), the entry into a restructuring implementation deed (the "RID") by, among others, the joint provisional liquidators of SeaMex Ltd. (in provisional liquidation) ("SeaMex"), and the refinancing of the SeaMex senior secured bank debt by the issuance of new senior secured notes (the "New SeaMex Notes"). SeaMex is a 50/50 joint venture entered into by one of the Issuer's subsidiaries, Seadrill JU Newco Bermuda Ltd. These are the next key steps in the restructuring of SeaMex. For further details on the SeaMex restructuring, please refer to the 2 July Announcement.

The RID sets out the steps required to implement the SeaMex restructuring. A key step in the RID is the sale of the assets of SeaMex out of provisional liquidation to a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer ("NewCo"). The share purchase agreement, which will effect this sale, is in agreed form and is expected to be entered into by the relevant parties shortly.

The key terms of the share purchase agreement and related documentation include:

  • SeaMex sells substantially all of its assets to NewCo in return for:
    • NewCo assuming substantially all of SeaMex's liabilities
    • Release of the guarantee provided by SeaMex in respect of the New SeaMex Notes, with NewCo acceding as guarantor in respect of the New SeaMex Notes
    • Release of a substantial part of certain debt owed by SeaMex to one of the Issuer's indirect subsidiaries, Seadrill SeaMex SC Holdco Limited ("SC Holdco"), with a material amount remaining owing by SeaMex as part of the agreed implementation steps
  • Certain other customary provisions including certain releases and indemnities from the SeaMex group in relation to the SPA
  • The completion of the sale is subject to certain customary conditions, including certain antitrust approvals

In addition, as part of the steps set out by the RID, certain of the debt owed by SeaMex to SC Holdco is being accelerated as part of the orderly implementation of the SeaMex restructuring given the objective to release a substantial part of this debt as partial consideration for the sale of the SeaMex assets. The RID also contains certain customary provisions, including certain customary releases.

The key terms of the New SeaMex Notes are:

  • Amount: c. $219m (including upfront fee)
  • Tenor: 3 years with call protection
  • Rate: 12% PIYC and payable quarterly
  • Collateral: secured on a senior basis by substantially all the assets of the SeaMex group
  • Ability to upsize: additional uncommitted shelf note facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $120m

For further details regarding the key terms of the New SeaMex Notes, please refer to the commercial term sheet exhibited to the 2 July Announcement.

This announcement relates to the restructuring and refinancing of SeaMex. It remains the case that under Seadrill Limited's plan of reorganisation (the "Plan") existing shareholders of Seadrill Limited will receive 0.25% of the new equity, subject to dilution, if classes 4 and 6 of Seadrill Limited's creditors vote to accept the Plan, and otherwise will not receive any recovery. Consummation of the Plan is subject to a number of customary terms and conditions, including court approval.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

020 3745 4960

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

favicon.png?sn=IO92211&sd=2021-08-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seadrill-new-finance-limited-the-issuer--update-on-seamex-restructuring-301366474.html

SOURCE Seadrill Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO92211&Transmission_Id=202108311349PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO92211&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment