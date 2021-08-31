Housing: Driver of Average Wealth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Housing: Driver of Average Wealth

We have been in many discussions with our investors, people in the media and the investment management industry on where housing is today

Author's Avatar
Smead Capital Management
Aug 31, 2021

Summary

  • While certain investors had taken a practical approach to housing, some have voiced objections around the price movement we’ve seen in housing since the lockdowns ended in the spring of 2020.
Article's Main Image

We have been in many discussions with our investors, people in the media and the investment management industry on where housing is today. While certain investors had taken a practical approach to housing, some have voiced objections around the price movement we’ve seen in housing since the lockdowns ended in the spring of 2020. Looking at price movements out of context could plausibly make anything sound insane. However, the question is whether we are at an extreme relative to the past. Below is a chart that we put together from St. Louis Federal Reserve data. The chart is U.S. home equity as a percentage of household net worth.

1432769894939627520.png

The first thing you can take away from this chart is that we are nowhere near an extreme of net worth sitting in housing today. Prior extremes were 1985: the average boomer then was at a home buying age of 25 or greater. Followed by 2005: boomers thought they needed a second or third home, but there were far fewer generation Xers buying homes to create an encore.

The other way to look at this chart is to think about housing priced in net worth. Why did we go to an intense low on housing relative to net worth? Stocks and bonds did very well as interest rates went to the floor, while housing languished from the bottom in 2008-2009. The other assets households owned did far better than the houses themselves and have continued their historical strength relative to housing.

We continue to warn investors of the likelihood of stock market failure over the next 10 years. There are a few reasons for this: the percentage of household net worth in stocks (all-time high), the effects of interest rates on stock investors decisions (buy the dip) and the psychology of financial euphoria that is present today. In our opinion, these are the S&P 500’s failures. At some point, the bond market has to deal with inflation and interest rates.

The chart also explains that when housing does well and stocks don’t, housing soars in net worth. Housing didn’t appreciate like the stock market did during the 1960s, so it found a low during that decade. Stocks and bonds were a train wreck in the 1970s. Housing didn’t have this train wreck. We explained how housing beat inflation during the worst period in U.S. history (1968-1981) in our recent piece, Inflation: It’s Just the Start. In our minds, housing has an uncanny opportunity cost relative to stocks today like the 1960s to 1970s.

Wealth sits at a poor juncture today as interest rates have affected many assets like stocks and bonds. The extremes of this are Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), as they are included in U.S. household data. This skews net worth today as the largest growth in net worth has come from the stock market. Think of people that gain stock-based compensation from their employer as an example to where the growth of net worth has been the highest in the U.S.

The average employee in the U.S. economy doesn’t work for a company that is publicly traded. Housing is something that average people own. In an era where housing is not at an extreme, and the stock market is, in comparison. The breadth of wealth will grow (average people) while the intensities of wealth (Bezos, Musk, Gates) will decline. For stock investors this will be tough, but you can see why our investors, and we, are interested in housing. It is a different game than the stock market.

As I’ve often quoted in our conversations with investors lately,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) said in the 1998 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) Shareholder Meeting that to beat Bobby Fisher you have to play him in any game but chess. To beat the S&P 500 or bonds looking out over 10 years, we believe housing provides our investors a game to win. Housing drives average wealth. We theorize that home equity as a percentage of total net worth will go to higher highs than we have ever seen in the data! All this will be driven by the supply shortage and the demographic bump of millennials succeeding. Wall Street gets no such bump.

The information contained in this missive represents Smead Capital Management's opinions, and should not be construed as personalized or individualized investment advice and are subject to change. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Cole Smead, CFA, president and portfolio manager, wrote this article. It should not be assumed that investing in any securities mentioned above will or will not be profitable. Portfolio composition is subject to change at any time and references to specific securities, industries and sectors in this letter are not recommendations to purchase or sell any particular security. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. In preparing this document, SCM has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources. A list of all recommendations made by Smead Capital Management within the past twelve-month period is available upon request.

©2021 Smead Capital Management, Inc. All rights reserved.

This Missive and others are available at www.smeadcap.com.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment