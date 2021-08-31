Logo
net2phone Offers Healthcare Providers HIPAA Compatible Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

Newark, NJ, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a global business cloud communications provider and subsidiary of IDT Corporation (: IDT), said today that it has launched a HIPAA* compliance program for select net2phone communications and collaboration solutions.

HIPAA covered entities and their business associates can now leverage net2phone’s HIPAA-eligible services, and net2phone will sign HIPAA business associate agreements.

“Our cloud-based platform is now accessible to healthcare providers whose operations necessitate compliance with HIPAA,” said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. “The privacy of our customers’ (and their customers’) data has always been a top priority. Our healthcare customers can now use our HIPAA-eligible services knowing that net2phone has a program in place designed to meet the demanding standards for safeguarding protected health information.”

net2hone’s Hosted PBX calling solution is now available with the following HIPAA- ready features:

  • Call Recording
  • Voicemail
  • Voicemail Transcription

Businesses and organizations that gather or deal with HIPAA-covered information can sign up for net2phone’s cloud communications services at net2phone.com or through net2phone’s nationwide network of partner agents.

net2phone’s secure cloud platform continues to provide robust tools enabling intelligent conversations and collaboration across voice, video and messaging including:

  • UNLIMITED domestic calling;
  • UNLIMITED international calling to 40 popular international destinations;
  • Feature-rich functionality and versatility including customized auto-attendants, call recording, advanced call routing, voicemail to email, web-based calling, and live chat;
  • Mobile Application for iOS and Android to continue business conversations in, or out of the office;
  • Integrations with popular applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoho, and Salesforce; and
  • Custom API integration capabilities.

All of these advantages are included in a low, flat monthly rate per user that is well below the cost of premise-based PBX services, affording businesses the opportunity to save over 60% on their business phone system costs.

* HIPAA - U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

About net2phone:

net2phone’s cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo
Director of Marketing Communications
Phone: 973.438.3227
Email: [email protected]

# # #

