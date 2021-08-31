TrueBlue's Andrea Brogger Wins HR Executive of The Year and HR Officer of the Year in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Chief people officer for leading provider of workforce solutions receives international recognition for her excellence and innovation in people strategy

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue's Chief People Officer Andrea Brogger received top international honors in the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, winning both a gold award for human resources executive of the year and bronze for human resources officer of the year. Brogger was recognized for her innovative people strategy and outstanding efforts to help TrueBlue's workforce thrive during the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories.

Seventy professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. In naming Brogger as the recipient of the awards, the judges shared comments such as: "Andrea is clearly one of the top HR executives out there," "A true visionary!" and "Good ideas and positive impact in tough times."

"Andrea truly embodies what it means to be a leader at TrueBlue; she is mission-driven and focuses on being a force for good in all she does," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "Andrea's commitment and passion for helping people to meet their full potential are only rivaled by her innovation and talent. TrueBlue is proud to have her dedication and hard work recognized in this year's Stevie Awards for Great Employers."

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trueblues-andrea-brogger-wins-hr-executive-of-the-year-and-hr-officer-of-the-year-in-2021-stevie-awards-for-great-employers-301366520.html

SOURCE TrueBlue