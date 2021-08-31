SAVA INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SAVA INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava " or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SAVA) from February 2, 2021 through August 24, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

Bernstein_Liebhard_LLP_Logo.jpg

If you purchased Cassava securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cassava Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

According to the complaint, Cassava issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting the company's claims of efficacy for its Alzheimer's drug (simufilam), which were known to, or recklessly disregarded by, the Defendants as follows: (a) that Cassava and senior management claimed that results from an interim analysis of simufilam demonstrated that patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, and; (b) that Cassava touted an FDA meeting they stated supported green-lighting a Phase 3 trial beginning in the second half of 2021.

On August 24, 2021, a citizen petition was submitted to the FDA asking the FDA to halt all ongoing studies with simufilam while the agency verifies data the company has submitted so far. The petition raises serious concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate. The petition further identified "errors and anomalies" in the data "of a sufficient frequency and magnitude to strongly suggest scientific misconduct.".

On this news, the price of Cassava shares fell almost 32%, declining approximately $37 per share per share to close at $80.86 on August 25, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Cassava securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/cassavasciencesinc-sava-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-435/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC91928&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sava-investor-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-cassava-sciences-inc-301366422.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC91928&Transmission_Id=202108311430PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC91928&DateId=20210831
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment