Behr Paint 2022 Color Of The Year "Breezeway" Is The Perfect Connection Where A Breath Of Fresh Air Meets A Coat Of Fresh Paint

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

The tranquil tone launches with BEHR DYNASTY™ - our most innovative new product in company history

PR Newswire

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Behr Paint Company announced its 2022 Color of the Year, Breezeway MQ3-21, an approachable but noticeable color. The silvery green shade with cool undertones, part of the BEHR® 2022 Color Trends Palette, is inspired by the earth's beauty and mimics naturally stunning sea glass found on the shore of salty beaches.

Behr_Paint_Breezeway.jpg

Breezeway evokes feelings of coolness and peace while representing a desire to move forward and discover newfound passions. Leading you from one place to the next, the color catches your attention and is an open invitation to experience the world with a fresh perspective, both within the home and beyond your front door.

"A new year brings the opportunity to embrace a sense of renewal and pursue untapped passions," says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr Paint Company. "Whether it's lacing up our hiking boots, or breaking out the gardening tools, Breezeway inspires us to fully embrace the hobbies or adventures, both near and far, that excite us. We look forward to a color that welcomes a hopeful sense of renewal, restoration and healing."

Breezeway will be available in the brand's newest product innovation, BEHR DYNASTY™. The most advanced paint in company history, BEHR DYNASTY™ is a four-in-one product that offers DIYers, Pro painters and design professionals a unique product to deliver beautiful and durable results. It's the most stain repellent, scuff-resistant- fast drying one-coat coverage paint all in one can within the BEHR product portfolio.

"BEHR DYNASTY is the result of our relentless drive to improve the painting experience, providing our most advanced paint ever with the rich color of BEHR® paints," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "We are confident this new formula will provide everything paint professionals, designers and DIYers want in both performance and color."

"BEHR DYNASTY offers our most stain repellent, scuff-resistant, fast-drying one-coat coverage paint all in one can," said Jeff Kinnaird, EVP of merchandising for The Home Depot. "We believe this is the most innovative paint offering in years through our exclusive relationship with BEHR, and we're thrilled to offer this innovation to our customers."

Designers and do-it-yourselfers alike will love Breezeway's versatility, moving easily from casual to coastal and modern to vintage styling. The peaceful hue awakens the spirit of the home without overpowering the space, and pairs perfectly with many other colors of the newly revealed BEHR® 2022 Color Trends palette, including the timelessness of Whisper White HDC-MD-08, and the bold terracotta red of Perfect Penny S180-6. Alongside Breezeway, the palette's 20 soothing colors inspire us to enter the new year on a hopeful note, while still centering the home as an ultimate safe-haven and oasis.

To celebrate the 2022 Color of the Year and Color Trends palette, Behr will help turn one winner's dream to reality with a grand prize of up to $50,000 – from starting a new business to traveling the world, they can rediscover and truly embrace their passions. Consumers can enter the Color in Motion Sweepstakes for a chance to win. One lucky grand prize winner will receive $50,000 and five first prize winners will each receive a $1,000 gift card to The Home Depot®. Sweepstakes is open to U.S. and Canada residents only and ends at 11:59 P.M. PST on September 28, 2021. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for details.

Breezeway and the 2022 Color Trends Palette are available now, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about Breezeway and find project inspiration using the 2022 palette, pick up a BEHR 2022 Color Trends Palette brochure at a local The Home Depot® Color Solutions Center, or visit behr.com/2022coty or behr.ca/2022coty.

About Behr Paint Company
Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr_Paint.jpg

Behr_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF91790&sd=2021-08-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/behr-paint-2022-color-of-the-year-breezeway-is-the-perfect-connection-where-a-breath-of-fresh-air-meets-a-coat-of-fresh-paint-301366492.html

SOURCE Behr Paint

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF91790&Transmission_Id=202108311404PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF91790&DateId=20210831
