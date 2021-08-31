Logo
Citizens Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 31, 2021
Article's Main Image

As previously announced, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) will report its third quarter 2021 earnings on October 20, 2021. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:

Time:

9:00 am (ET)

Dial-in:

Individuals may call in by dialing 877-336-4440, conference ID 6052001

Webcast/Presentation:

The live webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on
October 20 through November 20, 2021. Please dial 866-207-1041 and enter access code 7904509. The webcast replay will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $185.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210831005978r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005978/en/

