Avery Dennison Completes Acquisition of Vestcom

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced it completed the acquisition of Vestcom for the purchase price of $1.45 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Vestcom is a market-leading provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf-edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies. It uses data management capabilities to synthesize and streamline store-level data and deliver item-specific, price-integrated messaging at the shopper’s point of decision. Vestcom is now an Avery Dennison company.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at+www.averydennison.com.

