SomaLogic expands leadership team with new positions to drive commercial success

NEW YORK and BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences II ( CMIIU) and SomaLogic, a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced the recent appointments of Todd Johnson as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy and Ruben Gutierrez, J.D. as General Counsel. In these roles, they will support SomaLogic’s efforts to expand its commercial growth and deliver on the power of proteomics.



“We are honored to have these highly accomplished industry leaders joining us at an exciting time in SomaLogic’s commercial expansion,” said SomaLogic President and Chief Operating Officer Melody Harris. “Todd and Ruben have the expertise and experience we need to move forward in the next evolution of our business.”

Todd Johnson will oversee SomaLogic’s portfolio of commercial partnerships. Prior to joining SomaLogic, he served as the Senior Vice President for Care Transformation at AVIA, the nation’s leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. He also served as Chief Executive Officer at HealthLoop where he led the development of a digital platform that bridged communication between providers and patients, which was later deployed to more than 70 health systems and hospitals. When HealthLoop was acquired by GetWellNetwork, Mr. Johnson became the company’s Chief Strategy Officer where he realigned the company’s product portfolio to a more comprehensive ambulatory and at-home model.

Before HealthLoop, Todd was the founding CEO of Baltimore-based Salar, Inc., an acute care documentation solution. Working with the nation’s leading medical centers and physicians, he grew Salar to a successful acquisition in 2011 by Transcend Services, Inc. Transcend was, at the time, the nation’s second largest medical documentation company. Todd holds a Bachelor of Administration in computer science from Cornell University.

As General Counsel, Ruben Gutierrez will advise the SomaLogic executive team and ensure legal compliance across the organization. Prior to joining SomaLogic, he was Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Affairs for Natera, Inc., a genetic testing company based in San Carlos, California. Previously, Mr. Gutierrez served as the General Counsel of Human Longevity, Inc., a San Diego-based genomics research and health intelligence company, and served as Division Counsel, Biosciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Prior to its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ruben held roles of increasing responsibility in the legal group of Life Technologies Corporation. Mr. Gutierrez received an LL.M. in Taxation from the New York University School of Law, a J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes. SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. The SomaScan® assay measures 7,000 protein target measurements in a single sample as of April 30, 2021. The Company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed business combination between SomaLogic and CM Life Sciences II and otherwise, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the business combination, the anticipated timing of the business combination, expansion plans, projected future results and market opportunities of SomaLogic. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s or CM Life Sciences II’s control. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the CM Life Sciences II’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256127) (the “Registration Statement”) and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included therein. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic and CM Life Sciences II assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither SomaLogic nor CM Life Sciences II gives any assurance that either SomaLogic or CM Life Sciences II or the combined company will achieve its expectations.